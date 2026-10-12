Life Unlimited opens coffee shop in North Kansas City, creating job opportunities for adults with disabilities

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 News reporter Lauren Schwentker covers stories in the Northland, including in Clay and Platte counties. Have a story idea? Send her an email .

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A new coffee shop in North Kansas City is brewing more than coffee.

Leaders at Life Unlimited say Latte Life is designed to create employment opportunities and job training for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The coffee shop, located on Armour Road, celebrated its grand opening Monday after months of planning.

"We're just really thrilled to finally reach this day," said Amy Taylor, chief operating officer of Life Unlimited. "It has been a labor of love. We've been working on this for months."

Life Unlimited has long focused on helping adults with disabilities find meaningful employment throughout the community. One of those employees is Robert Blanks.

"I like to help people," Blanks said.

Blanks has worked in a variety of roles through Life Unlimited's employment programs, including front desk management and work at a thrift store in Liberty.

"I take out the trash. I get things ready for making coffee," Blanks said.

Taylor said Blanks is an example of what individuals can achieve when given the opportunity.

"Robert's a great example," Taylor said. "He has real abilities and real skill that he can put into employment situations to be a contributing member."

Life Unlimited plans to begin placing selected participants at Latte Life this winter once operations are fully established.

Taylor said participants will learn a variety of skills, including operating the point-of-sale system, interacting with customers, preparing food, and working espresso machines.

"Whether it's working the point-of-sale system, interacting with customers, making food, or working that espresso machine with our baristas, they'll learn what they need to then go into any restaurant or coffee shop setting in the metro area and employ those skills," Taylor said.

The nonprofit now operates two businesses focused on employment opportunities: Unlimited Thrift in Liberty and Latte Life in North Kansas City.

Beyond those businesses, Life Unlimited also helps individuals secure jobs across the region.

"You will find them in Panera, in hotels, in Hobby Lobby, in Home Depot, anywhere there are job openings," Taylor said.

Taylor said the ultimate goal is helping adults with disabilities gain competitive employment opportunities and greater independence.

For Blanks, the experience has been rewarding.

"I like it a lot," he said.

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