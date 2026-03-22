MoDOT plans upgrades for I-29 and I-35 bridges in the Northland

KSHB 41 News reporter Lauren Schwentker covers stories in the Northland, including in Clay and Platte counties. Have a story idea? Send her an email .

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Construction is coming to one of the Kansas City area’s busiest interstates.

The Missouri Department of Transportation is planning upgrades to the Interstate 29 and Interstate 35 corridor in Clay County, with work scheduled to start in 2028.

The project will replace the southbound I-29 to northbound I-35 flyover bridge and the I-29 and I-35 bridges over Northeast Parvin Road.

MoDOT said the infrastructure is nearing the end of its service life and that the project's goal is to improve safety and congestion in the area.

Public hearings are already underway. MoDOT is showcasing different alternatives to people, including changes in ramp configurations and traffic movements, to get their feedback.

Not every Northland driver is looking forward to the upcoming construction.

"I don't look forward to that because I drive it every day and it'll be a mess," Denise Losh said. "Horrible traffic on the way to work. It already takes too long."

Losh continued, "I understand that for safety, it needs to be done. But, boy, I don't look forward to that."

Other Northland drivers said the upgrades are a good thing.

"Any new construction I'm kind of in favor of," Cassidy Kurt said. "Reinvigorating the infrastructure and reinforcing it. I mean, that's never a bad idea."

I spoke with a business owner near Parvin Road who said he is in favor of the upgrades.

Tayyab Shahzad owns the Express Top LLC gas station and said he hopes the project brings more business and makes things safer for drivers.

"I have the feedback with them. I'm totally with them," Shahzad said. "For safety is a good thing, because sometimes accidents, a lot of accidents on this side, but it should be great for safety purposes."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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