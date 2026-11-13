More than 100 jobs coming to Riverside as OPmobility expands in the Northland

KSHB 41 News reporter Lauren Schwentker covers stories in the Northland, including in Clay and Platte counties. Have a story idea? Send her an email .

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RIVERSIDE, Mo. — More than 100 new jobs are coming to Riverside as global automotive supplier OPmobility prepares to open a new logistics center, bringing additional investment and growth to the Northland.

The company will supply automotive parts to General Motors’ Fairfax plant in Kansas City, Kansas, supporting the automaker as it retools its facility and prepares for production changes.

Chris Gutierrez, president of KC SmartPort, an industrial-focused initiative of the Kansas City Area Development Council, says the Northland continues to attract new business.

“The Northland is where things are happening,” Gutierrez said.

OPmobility is the latest company to join Riverside's growing industrial park, where signs advertising open positions and walk-in applications have become increasingly common.

Gutierrez says General Motors' investment in the region is helping attract suppliers like OPmobility.

“General Motors is retooling, putting some vehicles into our market. OPmobility, specifically, is a supplier to them. They're coming here to support the GM plant in Fairfax and Kansas City, Kansas,” Gutierrez said.

kshb 41 OPmobility bringing more than 100 jobs to Riverside

He expects the investment to create opportunities for even more businesses to move into the area.

“The General Motors commitment to this plant is going to continue to attract new investment from other suppliers,” Gutierrez said.

The growth could also have a broader economic impact, bringing additional revenue to the community through new jobs, employee income and sales taxes.

“Everything they do in the community — hiring people, the sales tax they pay, the tax on the individuals when they are employed — they're going to support the community and the region,” Gutierrez said.

For people who live and work in Riverside, the expansion is another sign of how much the Northland has changed.

Clint Robinson, who works in Riverside, says the increase in businesses and employment opportunities has made a noticeable difference.

“I think it's great for the community to bring in jobs and help the community grow. It's going to be better, overall,” Robinson said.

Robinson says the area has also become a more convenient place to live and work as more businesses and amenities move in.

“It's amazing. Especially up here in the Northland, there wasn't as much before, and now it's grown. And now it's awesome to have so much more to choose from when you're up here,” Robinson said.

OPmobility's new Riverside logistics center is expected to be up and running within the next six months, bringing more than 100 jobs and another investment to the growing Northland economy.

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