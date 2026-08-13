LIBERTY, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Fernanda Silva covers stories in the Northland, including Liberty. She also focuses on issues surrounding immigration. Share your story idea with Fernanda.

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Nickel & Suede is returning to the Liberty Square area — the place where the jewelry brand first began — with the new retail presence expected to open in about three weeks.

Nickel & Suede returning to its roots with new Liberty Square location

CEO Kilee Nickels said the move back to the square feels like a natural next step for the brand.

"It just kind of made sense to come back to our roots," Nickels said.

The brand's absence from Liberty Square has not gone unnoticed by longtime customers.

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"We still hear people say, 'You're on the Liberty Square, right?' So sometimes I imagine there have been customers looking for us for the last eight years, and they're finally going to find us again," Nickels said.

While the company is planting new roots locally, its reach continues to expand. Nickel & Suede products are already available in stores like Made in KC.

This fall, the company will also be selling its products on Macy's.

"We'll go nationwide; we ship everywhere. But at the end of the day, it's still the people you're neighbors with, the people you're closest to, that you want to support," Nickels said.

Neighboring businesses on the square said they are eager to welcome Nickel & Suede back. Maddie Evert, of Catfish & Tater Boutique, said the return feels like a reunion.

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"We were sad to see them go, but we're so excited to have them back," Evert said. "I feel like having them here is just bringing the Liberty Square family back together."

Kristin Summers, of Sacred Creations, said the return will benefit the broader community.

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"It's just going to help build the community even more," Summers said. "I think it's really beautiful to come full circle."

Nickels said the timeline is moving fast.

"It's all coming together really quickly," Nickels said.

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