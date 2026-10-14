North Kansas City-based Wagner Logistics brings new high-volume operation to Liberty

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — North Kansas City-based Wagner Logistics has signed a multi-year agreement with a Kansas City-area manufacturer that will expand into Liberty and add nearly 80 jobs.

Wagner Logistics will lease two warehouses and invest millions in equipment, infrastructure, and automated trailer loading and unloading technology to provide manufacturing support and warehouse operations, according to a news release.

Additionally, Wagner Logistics will provide support from the customer’s plant to Wagner facilities and support a “high-volume operation” to move finished products from the production line to their next destination.

“This is exactly the kind of operation where Wagner’s strengths come through,” Brian Smith, president and CEO of Wagner Logistics, said in a news release. “It requires speed, flexibility, close coordination and the ability to design a solution around what the customer actually needs.”

Wagner partnered with KC SmartPort to select the site in Liberty. KC SmartPort is an initiative created by the Kansas City Area Development Council.

Liberty Mayor Greg Canuteson said he sees the move as a win for the city.

“The City of Liberty is committed to fostering a vibrant economic development environment and we are excited to welcome Wagner Logistics to Liberty,” Canuteson said.

Wagner’s expansion will add 79 jobs over the next two years.

"Companies here can reach nearly 90% of the U.S. population within two days by truck, while tapping one of North America's strongest multimodal freight networks. That's a competitive advantage that premier companies like Wagner continue to capitalize on," KC SmartPort Vice President Elli Houston said in a news release.

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