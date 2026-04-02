North Kansas City seeks public feedback this weekend to help shape new Northtown 2040 master plan

KSHB 41 News reporter Lauren Schwentker covers stories in the Northland, including in Clay and Platte counties. Have a story idea? Send her an email .

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North Kansas City, Missouri, is launching a new master plan called Northtown 2040.

The new comprehensive community plan will focus on economic development, housing and education.

John Batten/KSHB North Kansas City asks for public feedback on Northtown 2040 master plan.

Xue Wood, who is leading the charge for Northtown 2040, said public input will help shape the plan.

"Northtown is really a name that's embedded in this community. We want to honor our past while we're looking out for the future," Wood said.

North Kansas City seeks public feedback to help shape Northtown 2040

Wood also said the goal is to foster a community that can support the business base in North Kansas City.

KSHB 41 News talked to people who call the area home to find out what they want to see in the future.

Lisa Degginger has lived in the area for almost 20 years, and she hopes the future focuses on more stores and restaurants.

John Batten/KSHB Lisa Degginger, North Kansas City resident.

"More green space, housing — no apartments — and to see the street car come down," Degginger said.

"Not just bars, I’m over the brewery rage," Degginger continued.

Mason Vaughn, who also lives in North Kansas City, wants to see a focus on public safety.

"Cop presence has gone down a lot and I want them to bring this back, and the overall safeness of the community," Vaughn said.

Wood said business owners will also have a strong pull and have the opportunity to join the steering committee.

Bridget Meroney owns Erin Rose Boutique and said the area needs more visitors.

John Batten/KSHB Bridget Meroney, owner of Erin Rose Boutique in North Kansas City.

"There are other small businesses, but not many retail shops around here at all," Meroney said. "I think that a lot of people don’t even know I’m here."

Wood also touched on housing, one of the key focuses of the master plan.

"We want to make sure we provide enough housing types for all different groups of people who are looking to join our community in the future," Wood said.

Residents can meet the planning team and share input at an event called Boneanza that runs from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at Waggin' Trail Dog Park.

To learn more about the plan and upcoming input events click here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI.Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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