KSHB 41 News reporter Lauren Schwentker covers stories in the Northland, including in Clay and Platte counties. Have a story idea? Send her an email .

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A pickleball tournament at Chicken and Pickle in Overland Park brought the community together to raise money for animals in the greater Kansas City area as a local nonprofit animal shelter prepares for an influx of pets this season.

Pickleball tournament in Overland Park raises money for Kansas City animal shelter

Great Plains SPCA, based in Kansas City, hosted the fundraising event to support its ongoing efforts to care for animals and address a growing pet overpopulation problem in Johnson County.

"We are out here today playing pickleball and raising money for the animal shelter," Kyle Gabrielson said.

kshb41 Pickleball tournament in Overland Park raises money for Kansas City animal shelter



Gabrielson said the shelter serves thousands of animals each year.

"We care for about 7,000 pets a year, which is crazy," Gabrielson said.

The shelter is currently focused on expanding its spay and neuter programs ahead of kitten season.

"Right now, we are really focusing on our spay-neuter efforts. There is a pet overpopulation issue in Johnson County, specifically," Gabrielson said.

Gabrielson said the shelter is bracing for a surge in animals in the coming weeks.

"We are gearing up right now for kitten season, so we will see a big influx of younger pets, newborn pets, cats, and dogs," Gabrielson said.

Events like the pickleball tournament help the shelter take in more animals, according to Gabrielson.

kshb41 Pickleball tournament in Overland Park raises money for Kansas City animal shelter



Keri Murray was among the participants at the tournament. The self-described pet lover said she felt compelled to give back.

"I'm a pet lover too. I have a 14-year-old cat," Murray said.

Murray said the need in the community is ongoing, and events like this are one way to help.

"There is this consistent need that we just can't meet, so this is one way to give back to the community and help our pets out," Murray said.

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