KSHB 41 News reporter Lauren Schwentker covers stories in the Northland, including in Clay and Platte counties. Have a story idea? Send her an email .

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Planet Comicon Kansas City is celebrating its 27th year at Bartle Hall, bringing in massive crowds from around the country and generating a significant boost for the downtown area.

Planet Comicon Kansas City brings massive crowds, estimated $14M in economic impact

Comicon says the event has filled more than seven downtown hotels, accounting for more than 2,000 hotel room nights.

"Over 2,000 hotel room nights, almost $14 million estimated economic impact here," Chris Phelan, Planet Comicon Kansas City spokesperson, said.

KSHB Planet Comicon KC

The influx of costumed attendees requires hotels to prepare well in advance.

"They got to change out the towels to make sure that everybody's makeup is not going on the white towels," Phelan said.

Attendees walking downtown or spending time at the event can see costumes representing video games, comics, Harry Potter and Star Wars. Many people create and wear their own costumes, traveling from across the country to share common interests.

"I travel all around the country to go to different cons, Dragon Con and Wonder Con," one attendee said.

Earl Guillory, who dressed as Mr. Tenna, said Planet Comicon brings his family together.

KSHB Planet Comicon KC

"You get an internal joy that you really can't explain with dollars, cents or even," Guillory said. "This is not a convention of nerds. It's a convention of people with like-minded, eccentric interests."

Another attendee, dressed as Wolverine, shared why they participate in the annual event.

"I love seeing the joy on kids' faces, so that's why I come out and put these costumes on."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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