KSHB 41 News reporter Lauren Schwentker covers stories in the Northland, including in Clay and Platte counties. Have a story idea? Send her an email .

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Platte County voters are deciding whether to expand property tax relief to all homeowners, a question on the ballot that is catching a lot of eyes.

Platte County voters decide on property tax relief and local bonds

If passed, the homestead property tax credit would cap annual property tax increases at 5 percent per year, or the rate of inflation, whichever is higher.

The measure does not eliminate tax increases entirely, but provides more predictable limits for homeowners.

It is a ballot issue KSHB 41 News Northland reporter Lauren Schwentker is following through on, including talking with a county commissioner about the measure.

"This is really an effort to stop those shocks from happening, to bring some common sense to personal property tax on your single family residence," Platte County Commissioner Joe Vanover told Schwentker.

The 27 polling sites in Platte County are bringing out hundreds of people Tuesday.

We talked to voters on both sides of the new property tax question at multiple Northland polling sites, including the Parkville Presbyterian Church.

"When it comes to taxes…I show up," Virginia Phillips said. "I think the homestead people need a little break. I don’t want more taxes on them or any more taxes. We are taxed on everything."

Lee Ballantini told Schwentker that voters need to approve some taxes to help keep this area in Platte County viable.

The property tax credit is not the only issue on the ballot.

Voters also pointed to the Northland Regional Ambulance District's $21 million bond issue and Proposition K.I.D.S., which includes improvements to the North Platte R-1 School District.

"I think that we are ready for some change…for some fresh voices and views that align with the families here in Parkville," Stephanie Herbig said. "I think it’s important for us to vote in every election no matter how small or large."

Many voters are grateful to get out and vote.

"Get out and vote, Phillips said. "It’s a duty and it’s a right."

If the credit is approved by voters at polling site, homeowners will be able to start applying after the election.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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