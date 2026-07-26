Residents seek relief at cooling centers as extreme heat grips the Northland

KSHB 41 News reporter Lauren Schwentker covers stories in the Northland, including in Clay and Platte counties. Have a story idea? Send her an email .

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Residents across the Northland area are turning to public cooling centers to escape extreme heat, and community leaders are stepping up to make sure vulnerable people have a safe place to go.

Rev. Clayborn Jones spent his Sunday helping people stay cool at the Gladstone Community Center, one of several public cooling centers open across the area.

"It's very, very, very hot, unbearable heat actually," Jones said.

kshb 41 extreme heat

Jones made sure those in his group had what they needed to stay safe in the dangerous conditions.

"We're making sure they're hydrated and trying to keep them in as much shade as possible," Jones said.

As temperatures rise, Jones says more people are seeking relief.

"We come out here often, and people come in just to cool off because of the heat," Jones said.

Jones is the pastor of Love United Kansas City, which also opens its doors to the community during extreme heat events.

"People come to the church not only to cool off but to eat and make sure we take care of the community as best we can," Jones said.

For those looking for a place to cool down, several options are available across the metro area. KC Parks and Recreation community centers and public library branches are among the locations open to help people beat the heat.

kshb 41 extreme heat

Moe Spitcaufsky also stopped by the Gladstone Community Center to cool off and had a negative reaction to the conditions outside.

"This is just crazy. It's just wet out here. The atmosphere is just wet," Spitcaufsky said.

The heat has forced Spitcaufsky to change his daily routine.

"We have been staying in a lot, not doing any yard work, and we usually do, and we are just staying hydrated, drinking lots of liquids and staying in," Spitcaufsky said.

Spitcaufsky says heat-related illnesses like heat exhaustion and heat stroke are a real concern, especially for older residents.

"We aren't youngsters anymore, so you have to be careful," Spitcaufsky said. "I'm looking forward to a break, and I hope everyone stays safe."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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