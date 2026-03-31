'These people have lost their livelihood': Kitchen fire destroys popular Smithville shopping plaza

KSHB 41 News reporter Lauren Schwentker covers stories in the Northland, including in Clay and Platte counties. Have a story idea? Send her an email .

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A popular shopping center near U.S. 169 Highway in Smithville is a total loss after a kitchen fire destroyed the plaza.

Investigators say the fire spread quickly due to high winds Monday afternoon. No one was hurt.

kshb Kitchen fire completely destroys popularSmithville shopping plaza

"They had trouble getting water to it, so that didn't help the wind and a failed fire hydrant," Nissa True said.

True is the owner of Pizza Shoppe, which was located in the plaza. She plans to relocate the store down the street.

"I kept up hope that they wouldn't make it to my place, until I saw flames shooting out the front windows," True said. "I don't think it's totally sunk in."

The fire left metal poles and brick scattered on the ground, with only one firewall still standing. Insurance agents visited the area Tuesday to assess the damage.

kshb Kitchen fire completely destroys popularSmithville shopping plaza

"Just looking at the rubble is just sad," Terry Dickison said.

Dickison visited the plaza often.

"These people have lost their livelihood, their business and workers," Dickison said.

Community members are stepping up to help.

Erika Winston, executive director of the Smithville Chamber of Commerce, said the chamber has received many messages asking how to assist and is in the process of figuring that out.

"A lot of people you know are remembering the times that they've had with dinners and with family and everything there," Winston said. "They are just devastated."

For owners like True, the community's help and her employees push her to get back up and running as soon as possible.

"It's wonderful to know that other people care, that you're not going through this tragedy by yourself," True said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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