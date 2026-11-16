Travelers face lingering flight disruptions, cancellations at KCI after nationwide ground stop

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 News reporter Lauren Schwentker covers stories in the Northland, including in Clay and Platte counties. Have a story idea? Send her an email .

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Travelers at Kansas City International Airport were still dealing with the effects of the nationwide FAA ground stop Sunday.

Bags filled the baggage claim area as passengers continued to make their way to Kansas City following cancellations and delays.

KSHB 41 NEWS Travelers face lingering flight disruptions, cancellations at KCI

At least 40 flights out of KCI were canceled Saturday. More than 1,500 flights had been canceled nationwide as of Sunday morning, according to FlightAware.

Mary Anne, who traveled to Kansas City from Florida with her husband, said she dealt with two canceled flights before finally arriving in Kansas City early Sunday morning.

KSHB 41 NEWS Travelers face lingering flight disruptions, cancellations at KCI

"We finally were able to get in here from Florida last night but not til 3 in the morning," she said.

The delays left her running on little sleep.

"I'm running on 2.5 hours of sleep," Mary Anne said.

She said the disruptions were especially difficult for children caught up in the travel problems.

"I feel for the families traveling with kids because they were beside themselves because they don't understand what's going on," Mary Anne said. "I know the frustration I was feeling, so think about being a little kid."

Other passengers faced similar frustrations.

Crystal, another traveler who experienced multiple canceled flights, said she was ready to get home after spending a couple of weeks away.

"We've been here for a couple of weeks, and I miss my husband and want to go home," she said.

Still, Crystal said she tried to keep the disruptions in perspective and viewed the precautions as necessary for travelers' safety.

"I would prefer to have canceled flights for my safety and for everybody else's safety," she said. "I'm grateful that they go to these kinds of precautions to make sure that we're safe, and I just have to trust the system and be grateful for that."

Some travelers at KCI were too exhausted from their trips and delays to talk about their experiences.

Airport officials recommend travelers check directly with their airline for the latest information about their flights.

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