Two Kansas City men back home after being stranded in Israel during Iran war

Two metro-area men arrived in Kansas City in the early hours of Thursday after days of being stuck in Israel because of the war in Iran.

Henry McSilva and Regis Bezerra were traveling in Israel when airports in the region closed because of the war in Iran.

After finding the border with Jordan closed while trying to leave the country, they had to drive 15 hours through the desert to reach Egypt.

“I felt like I was in a movie — something crazy that I had only ever seen in movies before,” Bezerra said in an interview on Tuesday, when they were still in Egypt.

Now, they are home and safe.

In Kansas City, their families spent Wednesday anxious, waiting for their arrival after days of fear.

Juliet Pereira has been dreaming about welcoming her husband, Henry, back to Kansas City.

"I was only able to sleep when he told me, 'I took off, I left Egypt'," Pereira said, in an interview in our native Portuguese. “I want him to arrive so much so I can make the most of every moment with him."

With their kids, she spent Wednesday evening preparing for his arrival. The colorful welcome messages on their signs signal that the worst is behind them.

Regis' wife, Larissa Bezerra, also drew posters with their three kids. She said the last couple of days were emotional, filled with prayers.

"My daughter was like very emotional, she was crying, 'when's daddy's coming back home?'" Bezerra said.

But now, she's ready for better days. "I'm gonna be able to hug him again, we're gonna be able to, express her love with the family," Bezerra said.

