Volunteers deliver surprise bouquets to mothers facing infertility, pregnancy loss on Mother's Day

KSHB 41 News reporter Lauren Schwentker covers stories in the Northland, including in Clay and Platte counties. Have a story idea? Send her an email .

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Dozens of volunteers fanned out across the Kansas City metro area on Mother's Day, delivering surprise flower bouquets to women struggling with infertility or pregnancy loss.

The effort is called the Peony Project. Founder Shelby Bartelt started the initiative four years ago after experiencing multiple miscarriages.

"That first year, I dropped 12 arrangements around Prairie Village, and we have grown every single year since then," Bartelt said.

More than 70 bouquets were delivered across the metro Sunday.

kshb mothers day flower deliveries

Julia Harkleroad, a fertility counselor with Village Fertility Co. and one of the volunteers who helped deliver bouquets, said the project carries deep personal meaning.

"There's a lot of invisible suffering and grief going on with women undergoing fertility treatment," Harkleroad said. "Every one of these flowers that are going out to a woman who is unsuspecting today will receive this bouquet at her home."

Harkleroad said she was moved by the project's mission, drawing on her own experience.

"Honestly, I've cried a lot this week just learning about the Peony Project and thinking about what it would have been like to have received one of these bouquets during my infertility journey," Harkleroad said.

kshb mothers day flower deliveries

Volunteer Hope Genilo said the deliveries are meant to remind recipients they are not alone.

"I think it's just a way for us to hold their hand and show them that they have a community they are seen," Genilo said.

"They have a community around them, and we are here for them, and today is about them too," Genilo said.

Harkleroad said being part of the effort on Mother's Day felt significant for women still waiting to become mothers.

"On a day like Mother's Day, to be acknowledged that we're trying and fighting so hard and waiting to become a mom, I can't tell you how much that means, so it feels really, really inspiring to be a part of it today," Harkleroad said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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