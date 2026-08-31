LIBERTY, Mo. — KSHB 41 News reporter Lauren Schwentker covers stories in the Northland, including in Clay and Platte counties. Have a story idea? Send her an email .

—

MicahJo Barnett, a junior running back at William Jewell College, died after suffering a medical emergency during the first quarter of the team's season opener Saturday, Aug. 29, against Fort Lewis College at Greene Stadium.

William Jewell expands mental health resources to provide care after death of football star

Barnett was a business administration major and a Liberty native who played at Liberty North High School before joining the William Jewell football program.

The game was suspended following the incident. Hundreds gathered on the campus quad Saturday for a candlelight vigil.

The college is bringing in extra staff from the University of Kansas Medical Center and Liberty Hospital, along with sports psychologists and local clergy, to support students and the football team as they return to class. The college has also expanded office hours and added support group sessions to help students navigate the tragedy.

The Liberty Police Department says the investigation into Barnett's cause of death continues. It will be several weeks before autopsy and toxicology results are returned.

Du'Vaughn Williams, a senior defensive end at William Jewell, remembered Barnett's relentless work ethic.

"His work ethic was unmatched," Williams said. "It could be after a full-padded practice. MicahJo still has his pads on with the ball high and tight doing 100-yard sprints and all of the rest of us are tired."

De'Marco Clark Jr., a sophomore defensive lineman, said Barnett led without needing words.

"He was a leader who didn't have to say anything, to be honest," Clark said. "He just led by example."

Du'Vaughn Williams also remembered Barnett as someone who stood out as a friend.

"MicahJo as a friend was just one of one," Williams said.

Williams said the team is leaning on each other as they process the loss.

"We're just taking it one day at a time and we just kind of just hold each other," Williams said.

Andy Lierman, head football coach at Liberty North High School, reflected on Barnett's leadership abilities.

"He was that guy, and he believed in that, and pushed our kids to have the ability to believe in ourselves," Lierman said.

Teammates and friends say Barnett didn't just make teams better — he made people better.

Caleb Harris, a junior on the defensive line, asked the community to keep Barnett in their thoughts and to support the team going forward.

"Keep MicahJo in your prayers," Harris said. "We still have a season ahead. Come support," Harris said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

—