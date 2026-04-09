Woman forced out of her Kansas City senior living center after water main break

KSHB 41 reporter Fernanda Silva covers stories in the Northland, including Liberty. She also focuses on issues surrounding immigration. Share your story idea with Fernanda.

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Some residents at a Northland senior living facility have moved out and others have been living in difficult conditions for weeks after a water main break.

The break happened the middle of March at Connect 55+ in Kansas City, according to residents.

"It looks like a war zone in my apartment," Nancy McCollough said. "I can't live there."

McCollough has been living with friends for almost a month and claims she was forced to evacuate her apartment.

KSHB

"I've lost my daughter," McCollough said. "I've been displaced from my home."

McCollough said she has not received any information from the building's management about how they are going to handle her the situation. She also said no one has told her when she should expect to be back home.

KSHB 41 Northland reporter Fernanda Silva tried reaching out to the company that manages Connect 55+. They did not answer her emails and when she tried to talk to someone with the complex, that person would not comment.

Neighbors said the management company is asking them to reach out to their renter's insurance.

"They're one of the requirements to live here is that you have renters insurance so that your renters insurance can send you to a hotel if you want to go," said Nancy Bagley, who has lived at the facility for two years.

KSHB

She and her husband decided to stay in their apartment because they did not want to leave their belongings, but said many of their neighbors moved out.

She said they were without power for the first nine days.

"It's been very stressful sitting here in the dark at night because we had no power," Bagley said. "We were hauling gallons of water back and forth just so we could take care of the toilets."

Bagley said their power and hot water were back on Monday, but management is now asking them to evacuate as soon as possible so crews can tear out the walls, ceiling, and flooring.

"It's not been an easy thing to do to stay here," Bagley said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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