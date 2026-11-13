Edgerton, Kansas voters to decide on 10-year data center ban in spring election

EDGERTON, Ks. — Edgerton residents will have the opportunity to vote on whether to ban new data centers in the city for 10 years after the city council approved a special election to be held this spring.

The decision followed a ruling by a Johnson County judge that a citizen-led petition was legislative in nature, requiring the city to either adopt it or put it to a public vote.

The city has already approved plans for DAMAC Digital to convert an empty warehouse into a data center. If the petition is adopted into law, the city administrator says it is unclear how it would impact that project, but it would block any future data center development.

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