SUGAR CREEK, Mo. — A former Jackson County elected official and attorney has been indicted by a federal grand jury.

John Carnes, 71, of Sugar Creek was indicted on one count of honest services fraud, one count of federal program bribery, and one count of Travel Act violations for his alleged role in a scheme to benefit from real estate development projects with the Jackson County government.

According to the indictment, from May to July of this year, Carnes allegedly devised a plan to defraud Jackson County taxpayers by offering a bribe to a Jackson County official in exchange for their support in real estate development projects.

The indictment also alleges that as part of the scheme, Carnes discussed finding other individuals to serve as the "face" of the proposal to make the enterprise appear to be a minority- or woman-owned business.

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