18th and Vine Historic District being considered for new streetcar extension; community reacts

KSHB 41 News reporter Braden Bates covers parts of Jackson County, Missouri, including Lee's Summit. Send Braden a story idea by e-mail .

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The KC Streetcar Authority is exploring an expansion that would take riders from Main Street in the Crossroads District to Paseo in the 18th and Vine Historic District.

It could be the streetcar's first east-to-west expansion.

Community members in the 18th and Vine Historic District shared their thoughts on what the extension could mean for the iconic Kansas City neighborhood.

The event was held Tuesday night and showed off the latest preferred route for the streetcar. The latest route came after the community shared their thoughts on the plan in February.

"Based on the feedback we heard on the two alignments that we developed, there was a hybrid of the two that seemed to rise above," said Donna Mandelbaum with the KC Streetcar Authority.

KSHB 41 Preferred Streetcar route from KC Streetcar Authority

"Hopefully, we get those streetcars to come through here, bring people," Dwight Williams said. "This is a nice little area down here."

Mandelbaum said Kansas City's streetcar network is driving the conversation forward.

Fabian Rosales, KSHB 41 Donna Mandelbaum, KC Streetcar Authority

"There's no time to just rest," Mandelbaum said. "The momentum is now, to keep building Kansas City's streetcar network."

Construction is not going to happen tomorrow, but the idea is actively being evaluated. Community members said the district has struggles public transportation.

"We would love to see more foot traffic. We'd love to see more, you know, people on that trolley that are coming right up to the museum," said Jill Johnson, interim executive director of the American Jazz Museum.

KSHB 41 Jill Johnson the interim executive director of the Jazz Museum

Williams said the buses aren't often there and when they are, they cost money.

"It's very seldom," he told KSHB 41 Reporter Braden Bates. "You might see a bus every now and then. Like it wasn't like it used to be, so yeah, a streetcar would be perfect."

Williams also raised a question about the cost of riding the streetcar.

KSHB 41 Dwight Williams

Williams wanted to be sure the streetcar would be economically efficient.

Mandelbaum addressed the concern directly.

"That's a great question." she said. "The way our streetcar is funded, it is going to remain fare free, unless the voters that voted it to be fare free, decide to put it to another vote and change it. But it's been the way for about 25 years."

Mandelbaum noted that keeping the streetcar fare free for the extension depends on securing the right funding.

"And that is part of the next phase," she said. We've started it a little bit. Obviously, there's been a lot of movement even without the streetcar in the last several years down at 18th and Vine."

Supporters of the expansion say it could do more than improve transportation. The streetcar expansion could bring new visitors to one of Kansas City's most storied neighborhoods.

"I think more importantly than that, it will bring and attract a whole new audience for the 18th and Vine area," Johnson said.

If you couldn't make it to the community meeting, but want to share your thoughts or see more of the proposal and timeline, click here.

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