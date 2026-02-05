'A dream come true': Argentinians celebrate national team making Kansas City base camp

KSHB 41 News reporter Braden Bates covers parts of Jackson County, Missouri, including Lee's Summit. Send Braden a story idea by e-mail .

Argentina's national soccer team will have its base camp in Kansas City for the FIFA World Cup 2026, bringing excitement to the local Argentinian community, who are eager to welcome their homeland heroes.

The announcement thrilled local Argentines such as Isolina de la Vega, who owns Los Hornos. She said it's Kansas City's only 100% Argentinian restaurant.

"Like a dream come true," de la Vega said. "So the first surprise was when they said that Argentina is playing here. This was the first surprise. And then, when, some hours ago, they say, they're going to be here. I don't know how many days, but I know some weeks. That was crazy."

De la Vega, originally from Tucumán in northern Argentina, created a home away from home through her restaurant, which celebrates Argentinian culture through traditional flavors.

"Argentina is wine, malbec, meat, and soccer. Empanadas of course," de la Vega.

Her restaurant serves as a gathering place for the local Argentinian community members.

"With the restaurant, we meet more people and more Argentinians, so it's a big community," de la Vega said.

The community believes Kansas City is the perfect environment for the team's preparation.

"I think it's a big city with everything, but it's quiet. So they can do the practice and everything here. They are not going to be disturbed," de la Vega said.

Los Hornos is hoping to be a go-to place for food when the players need to feel at home.

"Of course, our dream is the selection comes here, and we can serve food, but we have big dreams, and I don't know if this will be possible. We are open for everything," de la Vega said.

The restaurant is prepared to keep traditional dishes like milanesa napolitana ready for star player Lionel Messi and his teammates throughout the summer. That is outlined on the menu as Messi's favorite dish.

De la Vega said she wants those who come and visit KC from Argentina to explore what the city has to offer.

