A look at the United States 250 birthday through the eyes of KC veterans

KSHB 41 News reporter Braden Bates covers parts of Jackson County, Missouri, including Lee's Summit. Send Braden a story idea by e-mail .

Two Army veterans shared what the American flag means to them as the nation celebrated its 250th birthday, reflecting on sacrifice, service and unity.

"That's our country. That's who we are. It's so many people have sacrificed to keep that flag flying," Navy veteran James Nail said.

KSHB 41 Navy veteran James Nail

Nail spoke at the historic Lee's Summit Cemetery, where about 1,000 veterans are buried. Large flags lined the grounds, with smaller flags decorating tombstones.

"Every one of these flags was donated by a veteran's family to honor the service of their loved one, and what better way to celebrate the 250 birthday of our country than to have these beautiful flags on display here for the community to see," Nail said.

Those who've served said the flag carries a weight that goes beyond its colors and design.

"For veterans, the ultimate end is it drapes your casket when you go. It's very special to us," Nail said.

Nail said the United States is also special.

"Different than any other country in the world or ever has been. We're a melting pot, but at the same time we have this, we have this celebration of who we are," Nail said.

His hope for the country centers on unity.

"Coming together and setting aside politics and just remembering this is who we are, America," Nail said.

Army veteran Michael Burke, a volunteer at the National World War I Museum and Memorial, echoed that sentiment.

"I'd like to see a population that is at peace with itself, at peace with the world," Burke said.

KSHB 41 Army veteran Michael Burke

For Burke, the nation's 250 birthday deepened his commitments.

"You ask me what 250 means for me, it reinforces my desire to go ahead and volunteer and serve the nation in some capacity," Burke said.

Burke said acts of service can range from large to small, and that honoring the flag means reflecting on those who came before.

"Really think about all of the servicemen and servicewomen who have fought and died underneath for the nation serving underneath that particular banner," Burke said.

As the nation marked its birthday, Burke offered a message looking ahead.

"Well, happy 250th. Let's hang in there and we'll see everybody in 250 years, right?" Burke said.

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