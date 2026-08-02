The unique love story between Lawrence and Algeria the formed during World Cup

Louiza Cherfi"They were wearing our Algerian like shirts and flags, so it means a lot for us as Algerians to see like American people doing that for us."

Attendees sporting the Algeria flag and KU gear filled the event. The Algerian community showed up in traditional dress from the country.

They described the relationship between Algeria and Lawrence as something rare and meaningful.

Hafidah Mansouri another organizer said the connection between the two has grown into something more than a sporting moment.

Hafidah Mansouri

"I keep telling people now it's a love story," Mansouri said.

Sarah Rardon-Taylor said Lawrence showed up throughout the experience.

"That's why it's such a great love story because I feel like Lawrence is teaching us a very big lesson about acceptance and loving."

Sarah Rardon-Taylor

Rardon-Taylor also pointed to shared values between the two cultures as a foundation for the bond.

"Actually I think that the two cultures have a lot that are actually in common between like the Midwest hospitality and like the hospitality that I'm seeing out of Algeria."

For members of the Algerian community who have lived in the United States for years, the World Cup moment marked a turning point.

"This is the first time it happened in 10 years I have been here to see Americans involved this much in, like my country culture," Cherfi said.

For others, the outpouring of support was emotionally overwhelming.

Mansouri said the experience moved her in a way she did not expect.

"I was really overwhelmed. I wanted like to be like honest. I wanted to cry like it's not something that we see every day."

The story of Algeria and Lawrence, those at the celebration said, is one written not in pages but in memories, actions and spoken word. It's a tale they hope will be passed to the next generation.

"Hopefully I don't have to just tell it, hopefully the baby will see it by itself like this relationship will stay like this," Cherfi said as she referenced her pregnancy.

The Algerian community made potluck style meals and served it for free for all attendees.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.