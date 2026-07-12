Argentina fans bring back familiar energy for quarterfinal match in KC

KSHB 41 News reporter Braden Bates covers parts of Jackson County, Missouri, including Lee's Summit. Send Braden a story idea by e-mail .

The quarterfinal match between Argentina and Switzerland brought back a familiar feeling to Kansas City and a 2 to 1 win for Argentina.

For the second time Argentina played at Arrowhead and fans from the country celebrated the teams return.

Argentina fans first hosting a banderazo at Mill Creek Park on July 11, with more celebrations on game day.

One of the spots fans met up was at KC Fan Fest. That's where we met Missouri resident Julio Buidrago.

"Futbol is part of my DNA. It's part of my life," Buidrago said.

KSHB 41 Julio Buidrago

He drove to Kansas City from Jefferson City with his family. Dressed in Argentina gear he shared his love for the team.

"To me it's a passion, you know, even though I'm not Argentinian," Buidrago said.

While not from the country, it’s his team. He’s passing it down to his daughters who are playing soccer.

"It makes me happy that other people like Argentina too,' said Julianna Buidrigo.

KSHB 41 Julianna Buidrigo

Fans like Christina Allen were dedicated to see their team in Kansas City. Allen who is half Argentine said her mother loved soccer, she's now instilling that love for her son.

"He's been watching all the games and he literally doesn't speak yet, but when there's a goal, he'll start clapping and he'll throw his fists up in the air. And I think he's going to be a little soccer player in the making," said Allen.

KSHB 41 Christina Allen

She doesn't know if he'll play for team USA or Argentina yet but she's ready for his World Cup debut in about 18 years.

Some Argentina fans got the most out of the team being KC while absorbing the last night of Fan Fest.

"It's kind of like there's a dome and it's just electric," said 10-year-old Argentina fan Bodhi Staum.

KSHB 41 Bodhi Staum

He said his favorite part of Fan Fest was the excitement everyone had for their teams.

As we reflect on Argentina, Kansas City will always remain historic for Argentina being the place Messi scored his first and currently only hat trick in a World Cup.