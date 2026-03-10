Big 12 Tournaments draw thousands of fans, millions of dollars to Kansas City

KSHB 41 News reporter Lauren Schwentker covers stories in Platte County. Have a story idea? Send her an email .

Thousands of college basketball fans from near and far are pouring into the Kansas City Power & Light District this week for the Phillips 66 Big 12 Men's Basketball Tournament.

West Virginia fans Jeff and Melinda Hamrick travel long and far each year for the games.

"We've been coming here since 2017," Hamrick said.

The trip is not always easy.

"We had to fly from Charleston to Charlotte, and then Charlotte to here, but it's well worth the trip," Hamrick said.

The Big 12 now has 16 teams, and with new schools joining the league, the tournaments continue to draw people from all over.

"Arizona State, Colorado, Utah, a lot of opportunities to welcome new people to Kansas City," said Makenzie Wolters, of Visit KC.

Wolters says between the men's and women's tournaments, the events will bring in over $34 million to the area.

"Hotels, restaurants, businesses, all of this is bringing an incredible economic impact for our city," Wolters said.

The tournaments are also serving as a warmup for the city ahead of the World Cup this summer.

"Getting our chance to really shine during the Big 12 Tournament, obviously, is a great little mini practice run when we get to welcome 650,000 fans this summer," Wolters said.

Basketball fans say Kansas City is up to the task.

"The atmosphere, the people; Kansas City knows how to do this right," Hamrick said.

