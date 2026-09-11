Chiefs honor first responders ahead of 9/11, surprise 1 Lee's Summit firefighter

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — KSHB 41 News reporter Braden Bates covers parts of Jackson County, Missouri, including Lee's Summit. Send Braden a story idea by e-mail .

Two former Kansas Chiefs players and firefighters from Station No. 3 in Lee's Summit came together to surprise a firefighter with two tickets to the Chiefs season opener and also being selected to throw the first pass.

Adam Greeno is the firefighter who received the surprise.

Greeno also is the Firefighter of the Year and will throw the first pass to former Chief Bill Maas.

"I was not expecting that," Greeno said.

KSHB 41 Adam Greeno

The surprise came Thursday as Greeno was honored for his work in the field and health initiatives.

This week in September always provides a reminder of the sacrifices of many first responders.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, which claimed the lives of 2,977 people, including numerous first responders.

With that in mind, the Chiefs said they wanted to show first responders their appreciation.

Maas, the 1984 Defensive Rookie of the Year, said the reaction of those around Greeno during the surprise spoke volumes.

"The guys around him were more excited than he was, you know, and I think that says a lot about him," Maas said.

Maas and fellow former Chiefs player Keith Cash also visited the station, where they saw firsthand how another kind of team studies, trains and bonds.

One of the highlights for the firefighters happens around the dinner table.

"One of their favorite parts about the job is cooking dinners, eating dinners like the camaraderie. It's a good time," one firefighter told KSHB 41 News Lee's Summit reporter Braden Bates.

That camaraderie, Greeno said, extends well beyond the dining table, and the 9/11 anniversary serves as a meaningful reminder of why the work matters.

"Just keeps it fresh in our mind. And it makes us feel good at what we're doing, just to remember what those firefighters did and their sacrifice for us," Greeno said.

Maas echoed that sentiment.

"I think 9/11 changed everything," Maas said. "I remember exactly where I was when I was watching it and what I was doing. And certainly look at [first responders] differently."

KSHB 41 Bill Maas

Twenty-five years after the attacks, Greeno said the mission of first responders remains unchanged, serving not only their own families, but the public.

"It's a really good time for us to kind of reminisce and, you know, talk about what happened," Greeno said.

Greeno will use his tickets to attend Monday's season opener and trade the fire station for the field, if only for a moment.

"When you get honored by your peers, that's the greatest honor you can get," Maas said.

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