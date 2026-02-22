City ordinances may limit who can host short-term rentals across KC metro

KSHB 41 News reporter Braden Bates covers parts of Jackson County, Missouri, including Lee's Summit. Send Braden a story idea by e-mail .

Are you cashing in on the World Cup by listing your home for rent? Well, some city ordinances may prevent you from making extra money.

Some cities across the metro are looking at ways they can reduce their guidelines while others are choosing to keep them in place.

Lee's Summit's city council decided not to change their ordinance, even temporarily.

KSHB 41 got this email from a viewer.

KSHB 41

Then we got answers.

Lee's Summit will allow residents to rent out their homes as long as they follow the city ordinance. Under the guidelines, the renter must get a license.

Other guidelines include limiting the number of guests to four and only renting out two rooms. If your home is not in the area called the Old Town Development Plan, your lot needs to be at least an acre.

Read full ordinance here.

Tracy Albers the Lee's Summit development services director said the city had several conversations with residents. The feedback they got overall lead to the council's decision.

KSHB 41 Tracy Albers

"Our city council focused on the potential for adverse impacts, noise complaints, parking congestion, public safety calls, and even party house-like behavior," said Albers.

Other nearby cities did decide to change their ordinances for two months during the World Cup. Included in those were Independence and Grandview.

Melva Kamp has lived in Lee's Summit for around 30 years. She feels the city's missing an opportunity for its residents to make a little money.

KSHB 41 Melva Kamp

"It’s really good because I think it gives the people here the opportunity to maybe who don’t have a business to make a little extra money," Kemp said.

"I think they should reconsider."

Before you decided to put your house of for rent, make sure you check your cities ordinances. Also, if you live in an HOA, there may be additional rules you have to follow.