Community mixed on proposed inflatable sports dome in Lee's Summit

KSHB 41 News reporter Braden Bates covers parts of Jackson County, Missouri, including Lee's Summit. Braden got this story from an email sent to our newsroom and followed up with the sender and developers to address her concerns. Send Braden a story idea by e-mail .

A large sports complex planned for Lee's Summit has developers excited about year-round programming, but a proposed inflatable dome addition is worrying some neighbors about how it will look in their community.

Janey Allen, a neighbor who reached out to our newsroom, said the dome would be too big and close to nearby homes.

"This dome will be visible through our entire neighborhood. It is going to be looming in people's backyards."

KSHB 41 Janey Allen

The View High Sports Complex is a 180,000 square-foot building anchored by a FIFA-regulation indoor soccer field.

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The complex will also have volleyball and basketball courts, training facility, restaurant and family areas.

Outdoors there will be another soccer field.

Allen said she supported the original concept for the View High Sports Complex, but believes the dome goes too far.

"I encourage youth sports. It is actually an excellent idea for our community and for our residents who are here."

The inflatable dome was not part of the complex's original plan. We first reported on the project in July, when developers described their vision for the facility.

"The vision for this property really is for Missouri residents to have a state-of-the-art facility in Missouri, so they don't have to drive to Kansas every weekend for games," said Justin Beebe, the managing partner with 3D Builders KC.

The dome would cover the outdoor soccer field for 16 weeks each year starting November 25. Allen said its location is too close to residential areas.

View High Sport and Entertainment Rendered view of dome from neighborhood homes

"I don't think this location is right for this project. There are a lot of areas in Lee's Summit that are not backed up to residential areas."

3D Builders KC are the developers behind the complex. They provided KSHB 41 with renderings and addressed some of the concerns raised by neighbors.

The developers said the dome was a better solution than an outdoor only field, allowing youth soccer teams to play throughout the winter.

The dome already underwent changes from its original plans, as the developers worked with city staff to adjust the measurements and overall height of the dome.

The changes led them to a height of 53 feet which is roughly the height of a four story building.

These changes were approved by the city's development team.

View High Sports and Entertainment

Allen raised questions about noise from the dome's inflation system.

"The dome requires massive blower fans to keep that dome inflated."

The developers rebutted that claim, saying the fans are as loud as a standard HVAC system.

The dome would sit 310 feet away from the nearest home with plans showing a retention pond and trees as a natural border.

View High Sports + Entertainment Distances from the dome to nearby structures.

“This project is about doing what is best for families in Lee’s Summit,” said View High Sports + Entertainment. “We’ve listened carefully, made meaningful changes, and remain committed to being a responsible partner in this community. We welcome continued dialogue and believe that with accurate information, we can move forward in a positive and unified way.”

Allen said the issue is significant enough that she would consider leaving the neighborhood if the dome is approved.

A public hearing on the dome is scheduled for March 24 during the Lee's Summit City Council meeting. This will decide if a 5-year special use permit will be approved for the dome to be put up for 16 weeks a year. Both sides said they plan to attend.

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