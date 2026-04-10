Crossroads District businesses react to Royals stadium proposal near their neighborhood

KSHB 41 News reporter Braden Bates covers parts of Jackson County, Missouri, including Lee's Summit. Send Braden a story idea by e-mail .

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The Crossroads District is just a walk across a bridge or a streetcar stop away from where a new Royals stadium would be built in Washington Square Park.

Crossroads District businesses react to Royals stadium proposal

The Kansas City, Missouri, city council introduced a $1.9 billion plan Thursday to build the stadium in the park across the street from Union Station and Crown Center Plaza.

Local News Kansas City, Missouri, leaders introduce plan for $1.9B Royals stadium downtown Tod Palmer

Local business owners in the Crossroad District are eager to see where this proposal goes in the near future, especially after the neighborhood's history with stadium site plans.

This is not the first time the area has seen a stadium proposal. In February 2024, the Royals announced a stadium in the Crossroads. However, on April 2 of that year, voters denied a sales tax measure for both the Royals and Chiefs stadiums.

Kansas City Royals/Populas Crossroads Ballpark Rendering 2024

"The Crossroads Ballpark District will provide the community with the most benefits," said former Royals Chief Commercial and Community Impact Officer Sarah Tourville back in 2024.

Following the 2024 vote, Brady Voth hoped the Royals would develop a plan to successfully bring the stadium to downtown.

"I think we’re going to go back to the drawing board and figure it out," said Voth.

Two years later, a proposal to build a downtown stadium is one step closer to reality and that is exciting for Crossroads District businesses.

For 121 years, Keith Novorr’s family business, Michael's Fine Clothing, has been selling fine clothes at 19th and Main streets.

The family has seen the evolution of the Crossroads.

KSHB 41 Michael's Fine Clothing

"Now, I've been here a long time" Novorr said. "I started June of '78 and I've seen a lot of things."

Michael's Fine Clothing has been there for new developments, new apartments and the street car line being built.

"Every piece of real estate was gobbled up and redeveloped and you can see what's happened to Crossroads," Novorr said.

When he heard about the proposal for the stadium, he said it will be a great opportunity for the area.

KSHB 41 Keith Novorr

"It's three blocks from me," he said. "I mean what are my thoughts? It would be incredible."

Other Crossroads businesses shared their thoughts on the stadium proposal.

"I think it will fit in well just because there's already like, you know, with Arrowhead and Kauffman and that location there's not much hotels there," Payton Hannash said. "The hotel's already here, lodging, there's transportation already set, so there's a lot of things that are already here in downtown."

KSHB 41 Payton Hannash

Hannash is the general manager at Sẽniorita Margarita in the Crossroads. He said the business is already been preparing for the World Cup.

And with a new stadium proposed nearby, it's using the month-long event as a test.

"The World Cup. We're gonna be able to practice having large groups in this area right here so we can figure out parking and all those solutions just like we do for the World Cup, something simple," said Hannash.

He also said if the stadium becomes a reality by the Crossroads District, he hopes it emulates what makes the area great.

"I recommend to the Royals, if they're listening to me, just make sure that they bring in the art, because the art is what has made the Crossroads what it is today," he said. "And whoever comes in here just needs to understand, art is important to this neighborhood."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.