LIBERTY, Mo. — KSHB 41 News reporter Braden Bates covers parts of Jackson County, Missouri, including Lee's Summit. Send Braden a story idea by e-mail .

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The Liberty community and many more are rallying around the family of MicahJo Barnett after he suffered a medical emergency at William Jewell College during the football team's season opener.

Minutes prior, he scored and celebrated the only touchdown of the game before it was suspended.

A close family friend said that while the monetary donations have been remarkable, the family has been even more blown away by strangers' generosity and kindness.

Donations for MicahJo Barnett pour in after unexpected death during football season opener

Coach Ty Gifford met MicahJo in second grade, and the bond between the youth coach and athlete quickly grew into a family bond.

"MicahJo was always at my house. He was always with us. He was at the house the Saturday before with his friends doing a fantasy football draft all night," Gifford said.

KSHB 41 Ty Gifford

Gifford coached MicahJo until eighth grade.

The group of boys then wanted to go to the same high school. That's what brought MicahJo's family to Liberty.

At Liberty North, the team became champions.

"Went on to win state in 2024. There's a big core of that group that played together ever since they were little kids," Gifford said.

While most split to go to college, many still participate in football. Gifford said that love connected MicahJo with so many people.

"He was a kid that you just grew to love, and if you didn't love MicahJo, there was probably something wrong with you. You know that's the truth," Gifford said.

But beyond MicahJo's athletic ability, all who spoke about him referenced a man of compassion, drive, and leadership on and off the field.

Gifford said Aug. 28 will be one of the hardest days of his life, as he said he lost a son that day.

"MicahJo puts a smile on our face every day. It's hard, right? It's hard to grieve," Gifford said.

Beyond the bond MicahJo shared with the Gifford family, those close to him said his love for his own family, especially his mother, was unmatched.

"Michelle is a person that Micah cared for. He loves more than life itself. Micah would do anything for his mom and his siblings," Gifford said.

Ty Gifford MicahJo's Family

Gifford said MicahJo's memory will stay with him always, but beyond memories, his actions will live on.

"He will live forever with me," Gifford said.

Gifford and his family started a GoFundMe to support the Barnett family. As of Aug. 31, it had raised over $51,000, surpassing its original goal.

"Doing the GoFundMe isn't the thing about the money. It's about helping the family out because that's what Micah would want us to do," Gifford said.

The Liberty community is also showing up for the Barnett family.

Several local businesses are gathering donations in MicahJo's honor.

"It hurts my heart, you know, that you know 20 years old is too young," Josh Crawford, who owns Eileen's Colossal Cookies, said.

KSHB 41 Josh Crawford

He said his staff came up with the idea of creating a specially decorated half-dozen cookies with proceeds going to the Barnett family.

"It's one of those things where it's like we have an avenue where we're able to do stuff like this," they said.

KSHB 41 Cookies made in honor of MicahJo

Other businesses are also joining in, including Liberty Nutrition.

Gifford left a message for MicahJo and his family.

"We just want MicahJo to know that we love him and he's always going to be a part of us," Gifford said.

If you want to donate to the GoFundMe, click here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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