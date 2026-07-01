KSHB 41 News reporter Braden Bates covers parts of Jackson County, Missouri, including Lee's Summit. Send Braden a story idea by e-mail .

—

Extreme heat is continuing throughout the week in the Kansas City area, coinciding with major events including the Fourth of July, America 250 celebrations and watch parties for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

A watch party at KC Live! in the Power and Light District drew big crowds Tuesday for the Mexico vs. Ecuador match, with both the venue and the water bottles filling fast.

Extreme heat in the Kansas City area not stopping events for Fourth of July, World Cup

Soccer fans found relief where they could, including handheld fans, misting fans and air-conditioned restaurants.

Omar Gonzalez, who came out to support his team, described the conditions through a translator.

"He said, 'I feel like I'm getting cooked right now,'" Gonzalez said while dressed in a head-to-toe outfit rooting for Mexico.

KSHB 41 Omar Gonzalez

Zane Mohamed, another fan at the watch party, said it's an experience he didn't want to miss.

"It's too hot. The game was really good too, so you know when you're watching the game you don't really feel the, the, the heat," Mohamed said, who was there at the peak of the heat during the France vs. Sweden match.

KSHB 41 Zane Mohamed

Dr. Stefanie Ellison said the heat does not have to stop people from attending outdoor events, but warned that crowded spaces present unique challenges.

"Our sweating we rely on quite a bit, but in a crowded area where there's a lot of people close together, and not a lot of circulating air, that's not going to help a lot," Dr. Ellison said.

KSHB 41 Dr. Stefanie Ellison, Truman Medical Center Emergency Medicine Specialist

Ellison also offered guidance on what to drink and what to avoid.

"Your primary beverage is something that's going to rehydrate you, like water, an electrolyte solution, or Gatorade. And try to limit alcohol intake. It's not going to help very much. It dehydrates you," Ellison said.

Fans said preparation made a difference. Joshua McGhee said he planned ahead before heading out.

"Just like drinking a bunch of water before I knew it was gonna be super hot, so I wanted to make sure I was taking care of myself," McGhee said.

Alama Rascon pointed out that free resources were available for anyone who needed a break.

"It's gonna be hot, and if I mean if you get hot, the good thing is you can get water for free, bathroom, the bathroom back there has a really good AC, so if you need a break, go back there," Rascon said while pointing to the back of Power and Light.

KSHB 41 Alama Rascon and Lucy Gonzalez

Power and Light has large fans and water stations available for cooling. Experts and soccer fans alike recommend grabbing a fan, staying hydrated with water or electrolyte drinks, and finding cool places to take breaks from the heat, especially ahead of Fourth of July fireworks shows and upcoming World Cup matches.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

—