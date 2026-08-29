Family's brought and found at Chiefs tailgate during preseason game three

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 News reporter Braden Bates covers parts of Jackson County, Missouri, including Lee's Summit. Send Braden a story idea by e-mail .

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Preseason games offer so much for fans.

Whether it was their first game or 500th, Arrowhead Stadium showed why it’s fans were born to be in Chiefs Kingdom. For one group that spoke with KSHB 41 News' Braden Bates, they've made tailgating a yearly tradition.

Six families all met at one tailgate for the Chiefs third preseason game where they faced the defending Super Bowl Champions, the Seattle Seahawks

"Everybody's family out here, yeah, Chiefs family," said Howard Morely.

KSHB 41 Howard Morely

While this particular group was mostly bound by blood, others who join in bled red and yellow.

Family wasn't strictly those who were with those in the group. It was all over.

"Anybody coming by, grab a plate, "Howard Morey said. "Have a good time. That's what it's all about,"

Howard Morey’s story with the Chiefs started when he was 10 years old and came to games with his dad.

"My dad was, he was a very, very kind person, and so he, I mean he'd be out here offering stuff just like this," said Morey.

Now he’s passing that kindness to the next generation, with other generations doing the same.

Even with a little wear and tear on their car.

"We have put on 60,000 miles in 2 years, so that's a lot of miles going back up and just see our grandkids," said Jefferson Davis.

KSHB 41 Jefferson Davis

Davis said he wouldn’t miss this with his kids and grandkids. Some of the kids in the group where getting to see a Chiefs game for the first time. Others were seasoned veterans.

"It's got a great environment and kind of a family feel," Davis said. "It just really feels positive and that's what we like about it."

Of course, with every good tradition, comes those with superstitions.

"These are some shoes I made before the last time we won the Super Bowl, and I spent like two weeks making them," Katie Morey said." I wore the same outfit, same shoes every single game, smelled terrible by the end, but we won the Super Bowl, so I'm wearing them again.

KSHB 41 Katie Morey's decorated shoes

Her superstition has part of her family's traditions.

"I mean, they love them," Morey said. "They won us the Super Bowl."

The family's tailgate wasn’t only theirs

Person after person would walk by and was offered food, face paint, and friendliness.

"You know, it doesn't matter whether it's a preseason game. It doesn't matter whether it's a playoff game. You know, it's still football, it's still friends, it's still family, it's still fun, and it's just, it's just nice to get out here and enjoy the event no matter what," said Howard Morey.