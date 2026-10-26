Fans pack stands as KC Current secure win in final regular season home game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 News reporter Braden Bates covers parts of Jackson County, Missouri, including Lee's Summit. Send Braden a story idea by e-mail .

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The Kansas City Current secured a 2-1 win at their last regular-season home game Saturday in front of a packed stadium with thousands of fans donning their teal and red attire.

Fans said it goes beyond fandom, nearing family-level status.

"I love the team. I love the players. Women's soccer, professional women's soccer is very important," said Brooke Fowler, a Current fan.

CPKC Stadium is more than a place to watch soccer. For some, it's become much more.

"CPKC Stadium is basically my home," Kelsey Guthrie said.

You'll find this crew in the supporter section of the stadium on the southern bleachers.

KSHB 41 Kelsey Guthrie.

For these fans, teal isn’t just something you wear.

"Our supporter area. We love our team, and we're teal to the bone. We're not teal just on the outside," Fowler said, while wearing a full skull mask and red undersuit.

KSHB 41 Brooke Fowler

When the Current plays, this dedicated group of supporters will be there.

"The best part of my week, of any week that it's happening," Guthrie said. "This is where I love to be every season."

The fans said the spirit built inside the stadium was cultivated with love of the game and each other.

"We're honorable, and the team is honorable, and the players play honorably," Fowler said.

Some even brought their signature charm, like Teresa Henderson.

KSHB 41 Teresa Henderson

"Well, I'm the crazy cabbage patch lady," she said. She turns Cabbage Patch dolls into the players. Her work has garnered several special moments, including an unforgettable one with Donna Kelce. The dolls she brought to CPKC Stadium were dressed in handmade KC Current gear.

From that story to a season ticket holder who had a patched-up jacket repping team spirit.

"As the years go by, I'll keep adding to the jacket with more and more pins and patches," Bob Plagens said.

KSHB 41 Bob Plagens

A Dolly Parton impersonator held a sign that simply read, "I will always love you, KC Current!"

KSHB 41

While it was the final regular-season home game, the Current secured a spot in the playoffs. The team's season isn't over yet, and the fans will be watching.

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