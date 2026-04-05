Fight for a fighter: Community rally's behind 6-year-old after brain surgery

KSHB 41 News reporter Braden Bates covers parts of Jackson County, Missouri, including Lee's Summit. Send Braden a story idea by e-mail .

The Justice and Dignity Center hosted its monthly Gloves Up Guns Down boxing event. But April's event had a special dedication to a 6-year-old fighter who sat outside the ring.

De'Asia Allen, who has autism and down syndrome, sat in the front row after undergoing brain surgery just weeks before the event. Now out of the hospital, the community gathered to show their support for her.

KSHB 41 De'Asia Allen

"She reminds me of Rocky Balboa," Bishop Tony Caldwell said. "Look, I didn't hear the bell yet. She just got right back up. A beautiful soul."

The event which is held monthly at the Justice and Dignity Center on Paseo, draws in a large crowd.

Whether it's the event itself or supporters of a particular fighter, the community center is always loud and lively.

KSHB 41 Bishop Tony Caldwell

With boxing matches throughout the night championing the 6-year-old, the fighters showed their appreciation and admiration for De'Asia.

The competition also contributed beyond the event, with the community's donations going toward the family's medical expenses.

"We donate left and right because we, here's a child, that already has issues. They don't need to worry about how to keep the lights on," Caldwell said.

It was a well deserved night out for both De'Asia and her family.

"She didn't quit fighting, I can't quit fighting," said Messe McAlister an advisory board member at the Justice and Dignity Center.

KSHB 41 Messe McAlister

"I want them to take away that. This is a community. Community means you and me," McAlister said.

Caldwell said if people ever feel the fight is not worth it, they should remember the 6-year-old champion who is fighting and winning every battle.

"She didn't give up. I'm not gonna give up. She inspired me. To keep rising, keep breathing, keep fighting," Caldwell said.

These events are often dedicated to different people. The Gloves Up, Guns Down mission is one the the Justice and Dignity Center strives for.

The center holds recreational boxing matches or practices and after hours events for times when they need to mitigate conflict and stop violence around the Kansas City community.

"I'm happy to see that the stats came out about crime and the murders going down in Kansas City," said Caldwell.

He said this mission has seen results with community members engaging in the ring rather than acts of violence.

"I know last year we closed out the year, we had 48 fights after hours. To me that relates to 48 murders that didn't happen," said Bishop Caldwell.

If you like to see more events like this, click here.

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