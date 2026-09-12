First responders, veterans and a niece who still misses her uncle reflected on 25 years since 9/11

RAYTOWN, Mo. — KSHB 41 News reporter Braden Bates covers parts of Jackson County, Missouri, including Lee's Summit. Send Braden a story idea by e-mail .

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The family of a service member killed at the Pentagon. A firefighter inspired to serve. A veteran who wanted to re-enlist.

First responders, veterans and a niece who lost an uncle reflected on 9/11

25 years after the Sept. 11 attacks, area residents shared how that day continues to shape their lives.

A ceremony was held Friday night at the First Responders Memorial at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Raytown.

Nasonya Rowell came to honor her uncle, Lacey Ivory, who died in the attack on the Pentagon.

9/11 Pentagon Memorial Sergeant Lacey Ivory

"Life will never be the same because he died in the Pentagon on that day."

Even after 25 years, the memories of that morning remain vivid.

KSHB 41 News Nasonya Rowell

"I just remember seeing my grandma just staring at the TV," Rowell said. "Just hoping."

For Rowell, the grief has never faded, but neither have the her memories of him.

"He used to do my hair when I was little," Rowell said. "I remember my last memory with him as he came in town and I was working at the Phoenix and he came and sat at my table with his wife and we just hung out all night and that was his way to spend some time with me."

She described her uncle as a service member, a family man and one of the most important people in her life. She said the weight of his absence is still felt today.

"I think about how many people's lives that I see would be different if he was still here," Rowell said.

Her life wasn't the only one impacted by her uncle. Being in the military, he had a passion for training young soldiers.

Many of those he trained came back after his death.

"He did work with young men, so like when he died, it was so surreal to me watching so many men follow his casket for, you know, for a mile," said Rowell.

Rowell said she wants his legacy to endure.

"Though he did not get to live a long life, he lived such a powerful, impactful life," she said. "And I would just like him to know that he mattered and his legacy lived."

The impact of Sept. 11 extended beyond the families of those lost. For some, it became a calling to serve.

"9/11 is really what kind of inspired me to actually become a firefighter," Raytown Fire Chief Mike Rogers said..

KSHB 41 Raytown Fire Chief Mike Rogers

Rogers said he continues show his team the bravery and distinguished actions of those who gave the ultimate sacrafice.

"So the best way that we can honor these people is by continuing to serve our communities in the way that they served on that day," Rogers said.

For others, the attacks stirred a deeply personal response.

"Having a son that was military age, [he] ended up doing 6 tours in Afghanistan," said District Commander Don Harris for District 5 of the VFW.

KSHB 41 Don Harris the district commander for District 5 VFW

Harris said it even made him want to fight for his country once again.

"My thoughts were, 'I wanted to go back to the military because someone had attacked us."'

Twenty-five years later, the stories from local residents reflect a community still bound by honor, unity and an unwavering love for the country and its people.

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