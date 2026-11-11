LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — KSHB 41 News reporter Braden Bates covers parts of Jackson County, Missouri, including Lee's Summit. Send Braden a story idea by e-mail .

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For the past 18 years, the nonprofit Coldwater has served Lee's Summit and surrounding communities. Over the last three months, records show the need is growing.

Over the past three months, Coldwater has served more than an average of 700 households per month. The organization broke its record for families served in July, then again in September, and again in October.

It's also expected to break more records during the holidays.

WATCH | Food pantry in Lee's Summit experiences record breaking months as needs increase

Food pantry in Lee's Summit experiences record breaking months as needs increase

For Falicia Madrajal, visiting the pantry meant stepping out of her comfort zone.

"I took a chance today. I was sitting at home and I was like, I'm just gonna, I'm gonna call just to see and I did and amazingly I got an appointment set up and I was able to come in today," Madrajal said.

KSHB 41 Falicia Madrajal

At her appointment, she took stock of what she needs. If the resources weren't available, she said she would manage differently.

"Probably just go with, without just because like I don't really like to ask for help," Madrajal said. She said her family goes through a good amount of food, making it hard to keep her shelves stocked.

On those days, it's challenging.

"I would go without drinking a lot of water and dealing with being hungry sometimes," said Madrajal.

For those who have been to Coldwater before, they know what it looks like when people leave.

"They walk out of Coldwater with a shopping cart full of food," Dana Cheney said.

KSHB 41 Dana Cheney

She's been getting food consistently at food pantries for about three years. But she's been using food pantries on and off for about 15 years.

She's see the generosity firsthand, but the need is now record-breaking.

"Lee's Summit is very good about keeping it very quiet. The demand that we see, those people here every day that are needing help," Sarah Knight, Coldwater's executive director said.

KSHB 41 Sarah Knight

While there, Coldwater broke its record for the single most weekday visitors.

"Everything is too high priced nowadays and our income just isn't high enough," Cheney said.

As the holidays arrive, the needs are expected to continue to increase. That goes for donations as well.

Coldwater Coldwater's donation list

"There's no shame, no shame whatsoever. Everybody needs some kind of help in some way or another," Cheney said.

Madrajal said how it felt walking out with a full cart.

"I'm getting it's a blessing, you know what I mean? You keep faith and you know blessings come your way. This today is a blessing," Madrajal said.

If you would like to donate you can do that here.

Feed Lee's Summit, a group working to end hunger in the city, is hosting a gala on November 13. The donations raised will go back to five organizations, including Coldwater. You can learn more the gala here.

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