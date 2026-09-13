Former Olathe East football player shares love 12 years after brain injury

OLATHE, Kan. — KSHB 41 News reporter Braden Bates covers parts of Jackson County, Missouri, including Lee's Summit. Send Braden a story idea by e-mail .

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Twelve years after suffering a traumatic brain injury on a high school football field, James McGinnis is showing his community how to go the extra mile, literally and figuratively.

The Olathe East alumnus sustained the injury on Sept. 12, 2014, during a football game against Olathe South. Rather than letting the experience define him negatively, McGinnis has turned it into a mission.

"I'm still alive and I'm still kicking," McGinnis said.

KSHB 41 James McGinnis

His father, Patrick McGinnis, said the injury set his son on a path with a larger purpose.

"Jesus gave him a mission, and that was to spread the message to love one another," Patrick McGinnis said.

James spent several months in the hospital after the injury. Through rehabilitation he slowly began gaining mobility. Every win and milestone captured by his parents.

KSHB 41 "First love you sign"

Even the first time he used sign language to say "I love you."

His mission of spreading love is one James McGinnis lives out daily through running, community events, and a simple but powerful phrase he created.

"One of my key phrases that I've made up is, love all, fear none," James McGinnis said.

His fearlessness recognized by his father.

"He goes, when you face death like me. What’s there to be afraid of?," Patrick said.

KSHB 41 Patrick McGinnis

The purpose of spreading love has become a call to action, James McGinnis displays everywhere he goes.

James was often told he wasn't going to be able do certain things because of his injuries.

"My wife and I love it when people say you're not going to be able to do this, because it's like, OK, here we go, the gauntlet's been set down. He's going to achieve it. I just can't tell you when, but I have no doubt he will," said Patrick.

That spirit led James to start walking. Then that turned into so much more.

"None of that was on my bucket list, running marathons or 5k's or we did the stair climb on Tuesday over at the Royals," Patrick McGinnis said.

Putting his mind to it, James has completed several races, including marathons.

"It's not a matter of if he's going to do it. It's just a matter of when. It took him 9 years to run. It took him 9 years to drive his own car," said Patrick.

Through it all, for James McGinnis, being able to encourage others is at the heart of everything he does.

"It's just really encouraging being able to be a light to someone else because along my journey I've had so many lights," James McGinnis said.

His message to anyone following his story is straightforward.

"You are loved and we all love you," James McGinnis said.

James plans on sharing more of his story in the near future and is the keynote speaker at multiple upcoming events.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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