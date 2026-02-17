KSHB 41 News reporter Braden Bates covers parts of Jackson County, Missouri, including Lee's Summit. Send Braden a story idea by e-mail .

As figure skaters compete at the highest level at the Olympics, the next generation is free skating into the spotlight alongside a former Olympian who understands the challenges and excitement of competition.

Former Olympic figure skater helps coach future generation of skaters

Marina Eltsova, who competed in the 1998 Olympics with her pairs partner, Andrei Bushkov, is now coaching young skaters and sharing the lessons she learned about handling Olympic pressure.

"The Olympics have so much pressure," Eltsova said.

She's seeing that pressure impact athletes this year, including top competitors in the Olympics.

"Look at Ilia Malinin," Eltsova said. "I mean, here you go, wonderful the best in the world, he's still the best in the world and there is no one like him, but the pressure was so high, that it's hard."

It's a feeling she remembers from her own Olympic experience.

"I think it's practice. You have to mentally be prepared not to fight for the gold medal, but just to come there and do the best that you can," Eltsova said.

This lesson is one she's instilling in those who are the future of figure skating. For her students, the foundation starts with discipline, determination and maybe nailing their first single lutz.

"Always try. Always try something new. Never give up on anything," Eltsova said.

Roxy Allen has been skating for five years and embodies that spirit.

"I love just being on the ice and doing jumps," Allen said. "This is the best sport ever. I want to do this forever."

Allen said she's not looking towards the Olympics for herself, but her love of the sport is motivating enough.

"I'm just happy I can spend time out here and I can skate," Allen said.

Eltsova believes that love of the sport creates connection on and off the ice, and dreams are essential to success.

"You have to have a dream, right? You have to dream. Otherwise it never comes true," Eltsova said.

As the Olympics continue, Eltsova loves watching the competition unfold.

"So excited for the Olympics to watch. It's almost like the tension in the air this time," Eltsova said.

She said the Olympics this year have been particularly interesting as skaters who were thought to be the best lost to other competitors.

"I think we have so many great skaters, and that there’s so many of them in every category, that it’s like you don’t know who’s going to win. Sometimes it’s whoever makes less mistakes or whoever skates outstanding you know. Makes the job even better than they usually do," Eltsova said.

But even more than watching on TV, she loves watching her students little triumphs everyday in practice.

