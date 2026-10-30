Grain Valley alum Jacob Misiorowski helps Brewers win World Series, inspiring young players

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. — KSHB 41 News reporter Braden Bates covers parts of Jackson County, Missouri, including Lee's Summit. Send Braden a story idea by e-mail .

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Jacob Misiorowski, a Grain Valley alum and starting pitcher for the Milwaukee Brewers, helped the team win its first-ever World Series while also breaking records for the fastest pitch in the championship series history.

It was a historic night for the Milwaukee Brewers. Now, Misiorowski is showing other young local athletes that their dreams can also be a home run.

"I can't, you know there's no words to describe it. It's a, it's just joy," Misiorowski said.

TMJ4 Jacob Misiorowski

That joy is being celebrated 500 miles away in Misiorowski's hometown in Missouri.

"It's kind of been a pinch yourself moment for our staff and for our school and teachers and everybody that's known him for sure," said Brian Driskell, Misiorowski's high school baseball coach.

Driskell said saw that same player who walked onto the Grain Valley diamond years ago with a glove and a nickname.

"I mean he came in as a 14 year old kid that was 125 pounds," Driskell said. "We all called him Miz when he was here too so it's interesting that that name kind of stuck."

KSHB 41 Brian Driskell, Misiorowski's high school baseball coach

A decade later, "The Miz" found a home in the record books, throwing a 103 mile an hour pitch in Game 1 of the World Series.

A speed he neared in his high school days.

"His junior year, he was anywhere from 93 to 97 miles an hour, which is just unheard of," Driskell said. "He was definitely, if not the most dominant pitcher we've seen in high school."

Brian Driskell Jacob Misiorowski

Driskell never doubted where he'd go end up. This week eyes all over town were watching the young 24-year-old player share his talents.

Brecken Harper is a 7-year-old youth baseball player in Grain Valley.

Brecken and Brad Harper Brecken and Brad Harper

His dad and him became fixed on the player from their hometown.

"Not only is he a hometown kid, but we have the opportunity to grow up in a community where, you know, where Jacob's been. My son attends the same daycare. They're attending the same elementary schools, they're walking the same hallways," Brad Harper said.

When asked what he thought of Misiorowski winning the World Series, Brecken had a one-word answer: "Crazy."

Harper is gaining a hero alongside his hero.

"There's definitely a time when I was actually watching him more than the game, because you could definitely see his attention drawn to the TV," Brad Harper said.

In a Facebook post Brad wrote, "You can almost see the dream getting a little bigger in his eyes. Pretty cool moment for our little town and for all the young kids dreaming big!"

KSHB 41 Brecken Harper

Misiorowski may never know how many little eyes were watching or the impact he's had on his hometown, but this is the message they had for their hometown hero.

"I'm really proud that he has been able to represent our community and our school, I'm really glad it's that kid," Driskell said.

"Good job winning the World Series," Brecken Harper said.

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