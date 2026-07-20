Grandview families cool off at splash pads as city works to reopen activity pool

KSHB 41 reporter Megan Abundis covers Kansas City, Missouri, including neighborhoods in the southern part of the city. She also focuses on issues regarding scams. Share your story idea with Megan .

—

Families in Grandview are making the most of the summer heat at the splash pads in The View and at John Anderson Park , even as the city's activity pool remains closed.

The John Anderson splash pad recently got a summer refresh, and families have been showing up in force to beat the heat.

KSHB 41

Joe Maurer said he made the trip out with his family to cool down.

"I took some time off work today to get outside with the kids and the wife, just cool off for a little bit," Maurer said.

For some, the splash pad has been a lifesaver on scorching days.

"To escape the heat, basically, this is amazing. We love it," Brianna Maurer said.

Debra Lara said the splash pad's flexible hours give it an advantage over traditional pools.

KSHB 41

"We do like the splash parks because most pools don't open till 11 or 12, and it's too late for us at that point. These open all the time, [which] is a big help," Lara said.

One visitor said she stumbled onto the splash pad after a quick search.

"I just looked online and found this, and so glad we did," the visitor said.

But not every cooling option in Grandview is available this summer.

KSHB 41

The city's activity pool has been closed for six months. The 22-year-old pool has required $300,000 in repairs over the past three years, and the city said the latest round of estimates has come in higher than expected. Officials have been waiting to hear from additional contractors, with a review of options scheduled for Tuesday.

Some families said the closure has kept them away.

KSHB 41

"We haven't done it because the pool's not open either. If it were to be open all the way, it would entice us more," Lara said.

For parents trying to plan ahead, Lara offered a tip.

"We try to follow the Parks and Rec social media to make sure if they are open or not open, if anything is broken, anything like that," Lara said.

—