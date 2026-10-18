'Heartbreaking': Funhouse Pizza and Pub in Independence closing after 58 years

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — KSHB 41 News reporter Braden Bates covers parts of Jackson County, Missouri, including Lee's Summit. Send Braden a story idea by e-mail .

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After nearly 58 years in Independence, Fun House Pizza and Pub will close it's doors for the last time on October 18.

Owner Tina Rushton said the decision to close was not made lightly. For the last 44 years, she has poured into the business her late husband's family started.

"I started out bussing and doing dishes and getting in trouble," Rushton said.

KSHB 41 Owner Tina Rushton

From there she and he husband ran the Independence staple, working to create a family environment.

The closure comes down to more than one factor.

"It's kind of a mixed decision. I had some health problems, but I am also in a legal battle over my building," Rushton said.

She said while she owns the name, the building was in her son's name. When he tragically passed away last year, the building was then passed on to his wife.

Now she said the ownership is in the hands of her daughter-in-laws parents. Court records show Rushton's filed a case over he son's estate as she hopes to reclaim the building.

In the meantime she said she was left with little choice but to close.

KSHB 41 Funhouse Pizza and Pub

The hardest part is what the closure means for the people who work for her.

"All of my employees will be out of a job," Rushton said.

That's the part keeping her up at night.

"My employees they are, they're emotional," Rushton said. On Sunday, October 10, she said she told her 33 employees about the closer. After that she took to Facebook to announce it to customers.

In the week following, the Independence community showed their support as lines formed outside of the business.

On Saturday, "it is a 4 to 5 hour wait," an employee said.

"It's gonna be worth the wait, and honestly it's really not even about the pizza, it's about just being here. Being in here sitting down with family, this environment, getting to take pictures of some of the nostalgic stuff on the walls and everything, and just, you know, just being here physically, you know, warms the heart," said Krystal Jenkins.

KSHB 41 Krystal Jenkins

When asked about the number of years she's been going to Funhouse Pizza and Pub, she simply said, "my lifetime."

From her childhood to sharing it with her own kids, they've celebrated birthdays and many other events at the restaurant.

Her husband also credits his life to the pizza place.

"My husband's parents met here," Jenkins said. "Both of them worked here and started dating."

Another loyal customer wasn't only taking in the moments before closure but made sure everyone else was taken care of.

"I'm trying to do the best to help out," Rose Wright said as she was volunteering to buss tables.

KSHB 41 Rose Wright

She dines in about five or six times a week. The reason being, "I thought I was just a customer and she was treating me like I was a family member," said Wright talking about Tina.

For Wright, the goodbye is a difficult one.

"I want to cherish the moments I have. Because it's just, it's too heartbreaking for me," Wright said.

After 58 years, Rushton reflected on the times at the restaurant.

"I always tell my customers, little kids, hey, there's no crying at Fun House," Rushton said.

But as the doors close for the last time, the mood has changed.

"There's a lot of crying at the Funhouse," Rushton said.

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