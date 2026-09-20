'I found a forever horse family': Horseback riding in Kansas helps children, adults with adaptive needs

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — KSHB 41 News reporter Braden Bates covers parts of Jackson County, Missouri, including Lee's Summit. Send Braden a story idea by e-mail .

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A Kansas nonprofit is using horseback riding as a therapeutic tool for children and adults with special abilities and other adaptive needs.

The recent purchase of a new ranch and arena is set to expand its reach.

Great Plains Adaptive Riding relies solely on donations to fund its programming, which helps riders develop social skills, dexterity, and physical strength through equine-assisted activities.

Lindsey Anderton is one of the riders trotting a new path with the organization. Known around the barn by a fitting nickname, she said the experience has been transformative.

"Everybody calls me at the barn Speed Demon," Anderton said.

KSHB 41 Lindsey Anderton

Anderton said the bonds she's formed between her fellow riders and the horses is instrumental to her successes. She said it's fun getting to learn about the horses.

"They have to trust us and we have to trust them first of all," she said.

That trust led to real breakthroughs. Anderton said she recently reached a milestone.

"I used to ride with braces on my legs. For two weeks now, I have not rode with braces on my legs," Anderton said.

Grand Plains Adaptive Riding

For Anderton, the program offered more than physical progress.

"Through this program, I found a forever horse family."

Laurie Mosier is the program's executive director. She said the benefits riders experience go well beyond the saddle.

"Our riders get adaptive benefits from riding and as well as, they work on social skills, they work on their dexterity," Mosier said.

KSHB 41 Laurie Mosier

Kim O'Connor, the lead trainer, said the program witnessed life-changing moments firsthand.

"We had a young little girl take her very first steps in our barn and shocked her entire family," O'Connor said.

She's also seen other riders find their voice while talking to the horses.

"Kids say their very first words on horseback. They won't talk outside of the arena, but in the arena they will speak," O'Connor said.

KSHB 41 Kim O'Connor

Now, the organization is preparing for a major milestone of its own.

"We just sold our homes and bought a ranch for the program. That's how much we love this program and everything it does," said O'Connor.

In years past, the organization used other ranches. This will provide them more independence as an organization.

Mosier said the move opens the door to growth.

Grand Plains Adaptive Riding

"It's exciting. It's going to give our program an opportunity to grow and to thrive and for us to offer more services to more people," Mosier said.

The organization held its largest fundraiser of the year on Sept. 19. They said it helps them keep providing the same level of service.

If you would like to donate, click here.

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