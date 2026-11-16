INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Independence Police Department has arrested and charged a man after an investigation into arrows being shot toward a home.

On Friday, officers responded to the 1400 block of South Windsor Avenue regarding a disturbance involving a bow and arrows. During the investigation, officers learned that multiple arrows had been shot toward a neighboring residence occupied by several people, including juveniles.

Nicholas Hunt, 39, was identified as the suspect, and the department's SWAT team executed a search warrant at Hunt's home, where officers recovered multiple bows, arrows, and related equipment.

Hunt was later taken into custody without incident, and the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office was forwarded the charges related to the incident.

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