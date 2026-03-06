KSHB 41 News reporter Braden Bates covers parts of Jackson County, Missouri, including Lee's Summit. Send Braden a story idea by e-mail .

—

InnovateHER KC founder Lauren Conaway is stepping back from the organization she built over nearly a decade.

The organization, which connects women and promotes female entrepreneurs, has rapidly grown since it was founded in August 2018.

'InnovateHER KC' halts operation, legacy members continue connections

Conaway, who started the community on Facebook, said she is not sure what's next for her, but she is confident the connections it created will last.

"I do not know what the future holds right now, exactly," Conaway said.

KSHB 41 Lauren Conaway

She created a strong community with connection being a focal point. The members were able to chat online or go to some scheduled meetups.

Conaway said the idea behind it was simple.

"The hypothesis that I came to is that, if we create a space for entrepreneurial women to come together and support each other, then they will do that and they'll do it enthusiastically, and they'll do it well," Conaway said.

She said the organization filled a gap for women in business.

"What we are offering is needed, and it's a sense of understanding and support and championship," Conaway said.

That sense of championship resonated with members like Le'Nesha Frazier, an early InnovateHER community member and owner of Bliss Books and Wine.

She said the organization offered guidance and help through the network of fellow entrepreneurs.

About seven years into her business and three years into her brick-and-mortar location, Frazier said the community's support never wavered.

"They have kind of come through with anything and everything that they can possibly imagine," Frazier said.

KSHB 41 La'Nesha Frazier

"The women got me. Hands down, they will support me until the wheel falls off," Frazier said.

When I spoke with Conaway, she reflected on what it means to step back from something that took on a life of its own.

"Well, that's absolutely true. I don't believe you close community," Conaway said.

Conaway said she believes the tools, support and relationships InnovateHER KC provided will carry its members forward.

"I believe that if we let these women venture off into the world with the tool and support and the people that InnovateHER has introduced them to. I firmly believe that they are going to be able to carry that through," Conaway said.

She said she remains proud of the community's thousands of members and what they built together.

"I maintain that 8,664 cause I'm an innovator too. I maintain that a bunch of us—we understood the assignment," Conaway said. "InnovateHER is the greatest honor of my life," Conaway said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

—