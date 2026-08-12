Intersection of Pryor and Hook roads closing, neighbors react to ongoing construction

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — KSHB 41 News reporter Braden Bates covers parts of Jackson County, Missouri, including Lee's Summit. Send Braden a story idea by e-mail .

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The intersection at Pryor and Hook roads in Lee's Summit will close starting Aug. 12 for 90 days as part of the ongoing Pryor Road construction project.

Pryor Rd and Hook Rd intersection closing, neighbors react to construction

"I mean it is hard. Change is hard," said Elizabeth Green, a neighboring resident.

It has been over a year since Pryor Road went under construction, and residents in the area said progress was made on what many are calling the "never-ending project."

Elizabeth Green lives near the construction and said the experience is challenging.

"It's a marathon and I didn't train for it," said Green.

KSHB 41 Elizabeth Green

Green said the road construction is not the only disruption she is dealing with. A new housing development is becoming her neighbor.

"I mean it is hard. Change is hard," said Green.

She said developments are something she understands is the reason Pryor Road needs to be expanded.

"I don't like having bulldozers 10 feet from my house," said Green.

Jackson County $25 million Lee's Summit road improvement project draws criticism; city responds Braden Bates

The construction project was contracted for 660 days, meaning that's the timeline construction crews need to follow.

"Everything was upended," Green said.

This project, however, faced numerous delays due to utility lines discovered in the construction zone after crews started.

"We're here and we love our house and we love our neighbors. So here we are, living through it."

Down the street, the Sewell family says they have noticed a difference since the project was last covered about a month ago.

"Since you talked to the public works director, yeah it's kind of sped up the work a little bit," Jery Sewell said.

KSHB 41 Jery Sewell

During a first conversation with Karson Sewell, Jery's wife, in July, she raised a concern shared by many in the neighborhood about the impact on nearby schools.

"I hope the school has a plan," said Karson Sewell.

Several schools are located in the area. I followed up with the Lee's Summit R-7 School District. While unavailable for an interview, the district said its transportation department is working on plans for buses and that parents should expect clarity around a week before the first day of school.

Green said the growth driving the construction is something she recognizes.

"Lee's Summit is growing. It's just growing everywhere," Green said.

You can see more project updates from the City of Lee's Summit here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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