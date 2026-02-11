KSHB 41 News reporter Braden Bates covers parts of Jackson County, Missouri, including Lee's Summit. Send Braden a story idea by e-mail .

A T-intersection at Northwest Ward Road and Northwet Blue Parkway in Lee's Summit will soon become a roundabout.

Intersection closing for roundabout construction in Lee's Summit

Construction is scheduled to begin on Feb. 13.

The intersection that is a part of Blue Parkway will be closed during construction, which is expected to last until June.

The well-traveled intersection is by neighborhoods and an elementary school. One neighbor said her thoughts have circled on whether or not she's looked forward to the roundabout.

"I have mixed thoughts," Peggy Martin said. "I think it can help on some aspects. Honestly, I avoid roundabouts at all costs and now they're in my front yard."

Martin's lived in the neighborhood for 50 years. It's where she raised her kids and where she plans on spending the rest of her life.

"It was a great street to raise a family on," Martin said.

The roundabout is part of a larger road and pedestrian walkway improvement project that will transform the area. The city said this will further connect areas and provide additional walkability and bike lanes by the elementary school.

Martin expressed concerns about maintaining access to her corner property during construction.

"Are you going to keep our road open at all times?" she asked. "Because we're right on the corner. And we have to be able to get in and out."

Lee's Summit Public Works Director Michael Park addressed those concerns, saying residents will maintain access throughout the project.

"Just like all the property owners will have access, so will their service providers. Whether it be trash services or delivery services," Park said.

The city also works with law enforcement officers and medical staff throughout planning for projects like these to make sure emergency crews can access homes during construction.

With an elementary school nearby, several school buses currently use the intersection that will be closing. Martin wasn't sure the buses would be able to use the roundabout.

"I want to see all those buses get through that roundabout, that's for sure," Martin said.

Park confirmed the roundabout design will handle school bus traffic.

"Yes, the roundabout will be large enough to accommodate school buses," Park said. "The school district has been in close coordination with us during the design process."

Martin's granddaughter, Haylee Martin, supports the roundabout.

According to Park, the city has already installed about two dozen roundabouts. He said the designs are used for safety reasons.

"I feel like roundabouts have helped out a little bit in Lee's Summit," Haylee Martin said.

However, she has one concern about the new traffic pattern.

"Not necessarily worried about my driving, worried about other people's driving," Haylee Martin said.

The city will hold a public meeting on February 12 to discuss Phase 2 of the project. This will introduce residents to the contractors and help answer more questions that they may have before starting construction. The meeting takes place at City Hall from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

The project is expected to cost $5 million.

