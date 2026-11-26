INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Lily O’Shea Becker covers Franklin and Douglas counties in Kansas. Share your story idea with Lily .

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For a fifth time, the Community Service League opened its doors to the community for a free Thanksgiving meal.

“I think it’s great for them to have it for the community and for people to come together who either don’t have a family or don’t have a place to go," said Randall Todd, a guest at the meal.

In 2025, the nonprofit said it served more than 250 plates. This year, CSL cooked for more.

“It’s been a very hard year, I’ll put it that way," said Crystal Shotwell.

Shotwell and her two children say they're thankful to be at CSL's table with the community.

“Right now, we are living in a motel, and we don’t have an oven. We don’t have any way of cooking the meal," Shotwell said.

Shotwell says she's hoping to find permanent housing before Christmas, but this holiday, she is thankful for a place to gather.

“As long as we’re together, that’s all that really matters to us," Shotwell said.

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