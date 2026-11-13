INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — KSHB 41 News reporter Braden Bates covers parts of Jackson County, Missouri, including Lee's Summit. Send Braden a story idea by e-mail .

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A stretch of 335 feet in Independence is causing conflict among neighboring businesses and Jackson County as a newly released plan reverses what was recently constructed.

The front doors of the historic Truman Court House face Lexington Avenue, which the county said it owns.

After years of work, the City of Independence restructured the roadway to include bike lanes and parallel parking around Independence Square.

WATCH | Jackson County Exec. announces change to Independence Square after $3.7M project

Jackson County Exec. announces change to Independence Square after $3.7M project

The multi-million project reportedly has positive impact on the area, making it more accessible for cyclist and pedestrian friendly.

Jeff Rogers, the Independence Square Association executive director, said businesses have seen an increase in customers. That's why he was eager to see LeVota's news conference.

KSHB 41 Jeff Rogers

"I think most businesses up here feel, quite blindsided," Rogers said.

LeVota said he's received numerous complaints during his time in office over the parking.

"This is about accessibility. It is about common sense," said LeVota. "I don't believe the full impact of that design was thought through."

LeVota claiming the new parking isn't providing the level of accessibility for the court house.

KSHB 41 Phil LeVota

Rogers disagrees saying there's plenty of accessible spaces available.

"It's a lot bigger issue than just painting some new stripes on the ground," Rogers said.

The current design went through an extensive approval process before city council. Phase 1 cost the city $3.7 million to complete. $3 million of that came from a federal grant.

A statement from the city said its concerned changes to the original plan could impact the grant funding, thus the taxpayers.

That’s why the city said it can’t support the county's plan.

LeVota is looking to repaint diagonal parking spaces as opposed to the parallel.

"Parallel parking might be difficult, but you can see the other side of the street is all nose in," Rogers said showing the fair side of the street.

LeVota said the county is taking care of $25,000 financial responsibility to make the changes.

"I want to do this as soon as possible," said LeVota

LeVota said he hopes the city and county can collaborate during this process. He also said the county has the right change their section of the road, leaving the city's land untouched.

The City of Independence sent us the following statement:

The City of Independence recognizes the importance of convenient parking, accessibility and supporting businesses on the Historic Independence Square. These priorities were central to the planning and development of the Square Streetscape improvements, which were designed to create a more accessible, welcoming and connected downtown.



The City has been in discussions with Jackson County regarding proposed modifications to parking and bicycle infrastructure along West Lexington Avenue. While we appreciate the county's interest in addressing parking concerns, the City cannot support moving forward with the proposed changes until outstanding legal, technical and financial questions have been resolved.



The Square Streetscape improvements represent an investment of approximately $3.7 million, including $3 million in federal funding. Questions regarding property boundaries, existing easements, applicable approvals and potential financial obligations require further review. The City has a responsibility to protect public investments and ensure that proposed modifications do not create unnecessary financial liabilities for Independence taxpayers.



The City has also received correspondence from the Missouri Department of Transportation outlining potential financial consequences if there is a failure to comply with certain federal transportation grant requirements. These consequences can include repayment of project funds, withholding of future payments and impacts to the City's risk assessment for future funding opportunities. While the applicability of these provisions to the county's specific proposal remains under review, the City has a responsibility to fully evaluate potential financial implications and liability before allowing changes to proceed.



The Square's economic vitality remains a priority. Financial reports from the Independence Square Community Improvement District indicate that sales tax revenue increased approximately 65% in September 2026 compared with September 2025. From September 2025 through September 2026, monthly sales tax collections averaged 10% higher than the corresponding months in the previous year. The Square Association has also reported that recent months have produced some of the highest sales tax collections since the district was established in 2020. For comparison, total U.S. retail and food services sales increased approximately 3.5% over the comparable period, although the two measures are not directly equivalent. While many factors contribute to economic activity, these trends provide important context when evaluating the current parking and streetscape configuration.



The City also recognizes the importance of listening to the businesses that operate on the Historic Independence Square. Business owners have expressed concerns about the timing of the proposed changes, particularly during the critical holiday shopping season. In addition, a large Christmas market is scheduled for Saturday, November 14, and organizers have indicated that they intend to use the existing bicycle lane as part of the event. Any proposed construction should consider the potential disruption to businesses, visitors and scheduled community events.



Accessibility must also account for all residents, including older adults, individuals with disabilities and those who do not have access to a personal vehicle. According to U.S. Census Bureau estimates, approximately 8.1% of Independence households do not have a vehicle available. Maintaining safe and accessible transportation options for pedestrians, bicyclists and motorists alike is an important consideration in the City's planning efforts.



The City is not opposed to evaluating modifications to the existing design. However, changes to public infrastructure require careful consideration, appropriate authorization and coordination among the parties involved. These responsibilities cannot be set aside simply to accommodate an accelerated construction schedule.



We remain committed to working collaboratively with Jackson County to identify solutions that address parking and accessibility concerns while protecting public infrastructure, taxpayer investments and the long-term interests of Independence residents and businesses.



The City is asking Jackson County to allow the necessary time to resolve these outstanding questions before proceeding with construction or removing existing infrastructure. Our goal is not to prevent improvements, but to ensure they are made responsibly and in the best interests of the community.

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