Jackson County's long history with true crime stories and paranormal experiences

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 News reporter Braden Bates covers parts of Jackson County, Missouri, including Lee's Summit. Send Braden a story idea by e-mail .

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Jackson County has a storied history, from crime sprees, historic murders and possible paranormal activity in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, buildings.

Jackson County's history with true crime stories and paranormal experiences

One of the places that was known for some haunted experiences is the 1859 Jail and Museum in Independence.

The jail served as the Jackson County's jail for 73 years. During that time, it was a temporary home to thousands of inmates awaiting trial, with some not making it out alive.

"There were at least two hangings on the property and numerous prisoner deaths over the years, some recorded, some not," said Jason Wade, the jail site administrator.

KSHB 41 ason Wade, the jail site administrator

He told stories of a jailers murder inside the estate and the murder of James Knowles, who was arrested for a killing but then found himself brutally slain inside a cell.

Knowles was killed by Captain George Todd, a Confederate leader who recognized him inside the cell.

"It's written that he unloaded two pistols into him in this room," said Wade, while standing in the cell.

The limestone cell was cold, with a singular light being the only thing illuminating the room.

"I'm not afraid to admit that I don't like coming up here after dark, and if anybody would ask my wife, she'd laugh and tell you that I make her come with me," said Wade.

The museum is far more than just a paranormal activity site, despite offering experiences during the month of October. It tells the the stories of those who went through it, as well as the building's overall history.

"We hear footsteps, and not just a single sound, but a string of footsteps upstairs or on the step, you know, and there's no way to explain what what I'm hearing," said Wade.

In downtown Kansas City, Just One Day Travel Tours hosted a Ghost and True Crime walking tour. It included walking to 12 different buildings and hearing the history of murders and paranormal experiences.

"Particular ghosts in this one is room,1513, and she was murdered by her gangster lover," said the tour's leader, Sherrie Ortiz. "Her ghost is seen walking through the hallways, clutching her chest, covered in blood and just being totally distraught with the idea that her gangster lover shot her."

KSHB 41 Sherrie Ortiz

She walked a group around several buildings including Hotel Kansas City, Hotel Phillips and the President Hotel.

From mob history and murders, these sites made it onto her tour list.

"Every building has a story," said Ortiz.

The history of these buildings aren't being lost, instead more of it is uncovered daily.

"We're finding things in the newspapers every day, stories about things that happened," said Wade.

The 1859 Jail and Museum will be closing for the season after October 31, but will reopen on the weekends in December.

Sherrie hosts several tours around Kansas City on a variety of topics.

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