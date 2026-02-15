JaxCo senior living community invests $220M in housing as 'Silver Tsunami' looms

KSHB 41 News reporter Braden Bates covers parts of Jackson County, Missouri, including Lee's Summit. Send Braden a story idea by e-mail .

Across the nation senior living communities are bracing for what's being called a "Silver Tsunami" as the populations of people over 75 is growing, due to the Baby Boomer generation and longer lifespans.

One of those communities is in Lee's Summit and is investing $220 million to build more housing units to meet the demand.

"We've barely begun to tap that wave that's coming," said Ron Brohammer, who has lived at John Knox Village for nearly four years.

KSHB 41 Ron Brohammer

The community has catered its senior living services since the 1970s, offering various housing styles, from homes, apartments to duplexes.

Their portfolio of homes will be growing over the next few years.

The expansion comes as U.S. Census age projections show the 80+ population has a growth rate of 55% over the next decade, creating unprecedented demand for senior housing.

"We're going to continue to see people age longer. And so there's going to be a shortage of housing units across the country over the next 20ish years," said a the president and CEO of John Knox Village.

KSHB 41 Anthony Columbatto

The redevelopment plan includes building two seven or eight-story apartment towers with approximately 120 units. A new wing will also be added to the existing Meadows Apartments, along with construction of new hybrid villa buildings.

KSHB 41 Hybrid Villa Conceptual Design

For current residents like Brohammer, the expansion represents forward-thinking leadership.

The community offers numerous amenities and activities, including a four-lane bowling alley, that Brohammer said helps create connections among residents.

KSHB 41 Commons Conceptual Designs

"It's like an open regular community. I mean it does not feel like a quote-on-quote retirement community," Brohammer said. "The camaraderie, it's easy to get to know people."

Brohammer supports the community's proactive approach to growth.

"My mantra has always been, if you're not growing, you're slowing," he said. "I think it's a great plan. It has plenty of opportunity to expand or contract as the demand is there."

The funding for these projects is coming from bonds, with the new units slated to be completed over the next few years.

