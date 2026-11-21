LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — KSHB 41 News reporter Braden Bates covers parts of Jackson County, Missouri, including Lee's Summit. Send Braden a story idea by e-mail .

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John Knox Village is the only life plan community in the U.S. that owns and operates ambulances and in an emergency, its team knows minutes matter.

Just over a year ago, Dick Kneip found himself in a near-death experience.

"I flatlined for 4 minutes," Kneip said.

But before that the John Knox team was there. When he first started feeling sick after lunch and got home, his wife decided to call John Knox security.

He said they arrived in about two minutes. Three minutes after security called EMS, they showed up to his home.

WATCH | John Knox Village builds EMS station as service proves lifesaving for residents

John Knox Village builds EMS station as service proves lifesaving for residents

Kneip credits his life to the quick response of the John Knox Village team.

"If I had not gotten there in such a short amount of time that they would not have been able to save me," Kneip said.

Reliving that experience is emotional, and that memory will last a lifetime. But it's a lifetime he was able to get back.

"It's a very heavy feeling," Kneip said.

KSHB 41 Dick Kneip

He said he only has to live with the memory of that day. Other than that, "I'm doing well now," Kneip said.

The speed of that response is exactly why John Knox Village operates its own ambulances.

"In cardiac events, you know, it's huge. Time is muscle," Terry Egelston said.

He's the Director of Public Safety at John Knox Village. AS a former firefighter he understands the need for quick intervention.

KSHB 41 Terry Egelston

While pioneering the service, the EMS living and working environment didn't match its importance.

"You spend 1/3 of your life doing work," Egelston said.

The 40 person staff who is tasked with living on campus during their shift, didn't have a space that fit their needs.

Some of the staff, were housed in the back of a nursing home, while their ambulances sat outside.

John Knox residents recognized the need and helped raise enough money to build a brand-new EMS station. The EMS workers will also be able to live there while on shift.

"It is your home," Egelston said.

The new facility also includes an ambulance bay which will protect their equipment.

While primarily a resource for residents, the resources go beyond the campus boundaries.

The City of Lee's Summit said John Knox medical staff transfers thousands of non-emergency patients a year. They are also backup units for the city when needed.

The transfers also go around the KC metro.

"From the time the tones dropped the time they get out to the ambulance to the time they get to those scenes is always vital," Egelston said.

John Knox Village is now replacing its aging fleet with three new ambulances.

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